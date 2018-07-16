Lavelle Networks announces Global Partner Program

16 July 2018, Karnataka – Lavelle Networks announced its global partner program to bring its next-generation SD-WAN platforms to enterprise customers worldwide. Former top Citrix Systems executive Nilesh Goradia has joined Lavelle Networks as Director of channel sales and alliances to drive this initiative.

Nilesh Goradia says, “SD-WAN has a huge potential to change the way enterprises build their WAN today, and Lavelle Networks with its unique SD-WAN skills provides a great technology to customers wanting to implement Hybrid WAN. I am excited about the opportunity in hand and look forward to building a great partner focused business at Lavelle Networks.”

The program allows partners to join as a Reseller; Cloud solution partner and Premiere solutions partner. Already with +25 successful partnerships within the first year of launching, the program aims to help partners penetrate any market with minimal upfront investment. The Program will also allow partners to easily embed network orchestration solutions with comprehensive support, training, marketing, post and pre-sales services – while ensuring their success with realistic partner requirements.

Aintree Technologies, an information technology solutions provider offering a wide range of IT expertise focused on network security, application delivery and IT infrastructure, is the first channel partner that reached 100+ locations within just a year of partnering with Lavelle Networks, demonstrating the potential and scope of the SD-WAN market in India.

According to Shaiju KR, CEO, Aintree, “Channel partners prefer to work with the market leaders and not with unknown brands. This concept was changed the day we started with Lavelle Networks. SD-WAN is the technology that helped us to expand faster and wider and we are proud to be a part of this innovation.”

“In late 2016 when we, at Texonic Instruments, met the Lavelle Networks team we knew instantly that this technology would be a fantastic value proposition to Customers. After a really long time, we came across the product which was developed keeping the Indian customer in mind. In 2017 we officially signed up as the distributor for them and we have been seeing a lot of interest from partners and end customers”, says Bharath Poovaiah, business head at Texonic Instruments, pioneers in the technology distribution business, who have taken the Lavelle SD-WAN solution to key BFSI customers in an unprecedented uptake for WAN Transformation.

Regent Digitech, the first Lavelle Networks partner in North India, initiated the use case of SD-WAN in the huge number of retail insurance branch offices in India. “The time is apt for companies to adopt SD-WAN and use low cost internet as their WAN. It enables companies to simplify and automate network and securely deliver applications to users”, said Prashant Sirohi, Managing Director, Regent Digitech.

The partner eco system in the networking space has realized the need for solutions other than MPLS to solve Enterprise networking problems for the next generation WAN. Lavelle Networks, a fresh innovative solution with proven large scale deployments of more than 1500 locations, and the only pure play SD-WAN provider globally has plans to expand its footprint across India and overseas this year, and its Partner Program, is the next step in its alliance strategy in building a Partner focused global business.

About Lavelle Networks

Lavelle Networks offers a SDN networking platform that solves the biggest challenges in the WAN for distributed enterprises. All users, locations, and cloud networks are connected using the world’s simplest SD-WAN control panel, fastest network convergence algorithms, and a true network-as-a-service experience. Using Lavelle Networks True Cloud Networking Platform you can leapfrog your competition in your digital transformation journey, by using the only next-generation enterprise networking solution which is built on a 100 percent SDN architecture.

