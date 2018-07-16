Natural and Chemical Free Products to Treat Eczema and Psoriasis Effectively

Rekonstrux is a well-known brand that provides effective products to treat Eczema and Psoriasis using natural ingredients. The company is dedicated to provide only 100% natural products that are free from any chemicals.

A number of people across the globe suffer from Eczema and Psoriasis. While there are various solutions available online and at the local drug store, not all are effective. This at times leaves the people suffering from these ailments frustrated and embarrassed at times. This is what led to the start of Rekonstrux.

Started with an aim to provide the best results, Rekonstrux is very gentle on the user’s skin and can be used by both men and women. It is advised to take a skin specialists opinion before using it on a child. The products are made using only the natural and premium ingredients that they claimed are handpicked. Also, the ingredients used are organic, vegan and 100% free from chemicals.

Talking about the same, the Founder of Rekonstrux said, “At Rekonstrux, we understand how the Eczema and Psoriasis symptoms can show an effect on your lifestyle. While some suffer more than the others and this is why we work hard to provide the premium products that are natural and tested thoroughly.”

While there are many similar products available in the market today, Rekonstrux stands apart from the rest. The company uses the well-known technique of Aromatherapy therapy. The products are a perfect blend of natural ingredients and various essential oils. These provide an instant relief from itching and also promote the new cell growth. The results are visible after a week’s use in many patients and can take longer depending upon the severity of the condition.

When asked about the benefits provided by Rekonstrux, the Founder added, “Various products of Rekonstrux are made in a way to treat various stages of Eczema and Psoriasis. They not only help in the healing of Eczema and Psoriasis but also provide immediate relief from itching and discomfort. All these, in turn, increase the self esteem in the person.”

Some of the products available for purchase online on their website are Eczema Relief Oil, Eczema Relief Gel and the Eczema Relief Set which includes both the oil and the gel. Anyone can purchase these from their official website. They also offer a free sample of Eczema Relief Oil, where the customer only needs to pay the shipping and handling charges.

About Rekonstrux

Rekonstrux was started with a passion – a passion to help people who are suffering from Eczema and Psoriasis with an effective solution. The founder of Rekonstrux claims to have seen a number of dear ones suffering from Eczema and getting frustrated as no proper cure was available.

It all began when she travelled to Asia Pacific and coincidentally met a German Professional Aromatherapist who was equally passionate about helping those who were suffering from Eczema and Psoriasis by using natural remedies. The rest that followed is history.

Contact

Rekonstrux

Email: Help@Rekonstrux.com

Website: https://rekonstrux.com