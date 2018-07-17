taunch support in 2018 Guangzhou International Intensive Livestock Farming & Feed Processing Industry Exhibition (GILE 2018). As a plurality of domestic associations plan to attend our exhibition, but due to the tight time, it is recommended that the Organizing Committee adjust the exhibition time. After the negotiation from the Organizing Committee, GILE 2018, originally scheduled to be held on August 18-20, 2018, has been adjusted to August 18-20, 2019 (tentative). Sorry for the Inconvenience caused! Please be aware.

Title: 2019 Guangzhou International Intensive Livestock Farming & Feed Processing Industry Exhibition (GILE 2019)

Date: 18th-20th,August, 2019

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou

Organizer：Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group

Event Profile：Breeding Stock，Veterinary Medicine & Animal Health Products，Animal Feed & ，Feed Manufacturing Equipment，Animal Husbandry Equipment，Bio-energy，Packaging, Cold Chain & Logistics，Quality Control & Testing Equipment，New Animal Husbandry Technology & Solutions

