Cardiopulmonary Bypass System Market Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2017 – 2027

Cardiopulmonary bypass system is medical device that takes over the function of heart and lungs for temporary basis during the cardiac surgery. Cardiopulmonary bypass system helps in maintaining the blood circulation and flow of oxygen within the body. Cardiopulmonary bypass system is used during the open heart surgery because of the difficulty of operating on the beating heart. Cardiopulmonary bypass system is a five pump heart-lung machine providing cardiopulmonary support during open-heart surgery. Cardiopulmonary bypass system mainly consist of two main component, the pump and the oxygenator which remove oxygen-deprived blood from a patient’s body and replace it with oxygen-rich blood through a series of hoses. At the time of open surgery, blood returning to heart is diverted to through a heart-lung machine (a pump-oxygenator) before returning it to the arterial circulation. Cardiopulmonary bypass system does the work both of the heart (pump blood) and the lungs (supply oxygen to red blood cells). Cardiopulmonary bypass system nourishes the blood cells and allows them to continue cellular respiration even through surgery.

The major factors driving the growth of Cardiopulmonary Bypass System market are rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and increasing geriatric population. The rise in disposable income and growing healthcare expenditure is fueling the growth of the Cardiopulmonary Bypass System market. Favorable reimbursement policies and increasing government support by developing economies has also responsible for the growth of the Cardiopulmonary Bypass System market. Awareness campaign by NGO about awareness of cardiac diseases is low driving factors for Cardiopulmonary Bypass System market. New innovative technologies and increasing product launch for Cardiopulmonary Bypass System has upsurge the growth of this market. On the other hand, the high cost of cardiac surgery and risk of failure during the surgery can hamper the growth of Cardiopulmonary Bypass System market.

Cardiopulmonary Bypass System Market: Segmentation

The global Cardiopulmonary Bypass System market is classified on the basis of product type, modality, end user, and region.

Based on product type Cardiopulmonary Bypass System market is segmented into following:

Conventional Cardiopulmonary Bypass System

Mini Cardiopulmonary Bypass System

Based on modality, Cardiopulmonary Bypass System market is segmented into following:

Standalone

Portable

Based on end user Cardiopulmonary Bypass System market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Research Centers

Cardiopulmonary Bypass System Market: Overview

The global Cardiopulmonary Bypass System is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of cardiac diseases. The increasing number of the patient undergoing cardiac surgeries has increased the demand for Cardiopulmonary Bypass System. Cardiopulmonary Bypass Systems are segmented on the basis of product types, modality and end user. On the basis of product type Cardiopulmonary Bypass System is classified Conventional Cardiopulmonary Bypass System and Cardiopulmonary Bypass System. Conventional Cardiopulmonary Bypass System is expected to dominate the market share in term of value for this market. On the basis of end-user Cardiopulmonary Bypass System market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical center and cardiac research centers. Among all the end user hospitals are expected to gain maximum market share in term of value. The manufacturing of low-cost Cardiopulmonary Bypass Systems by manufacturing companies can provide the opportunity for this market to grow more in low economic countries.

Cardiopulmonary Bypass System Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of regional presence global Cardiopulmonary Bypass System are classified into seven key regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the most lucrative market for Cardiopulmonary Bypass System due to high healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement scenario. After North America, Cardiopulmonary Bypass System market is then followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan. In APEJ region, India and China are the major markets for Cardiopulmonary Bypass System due to the high prevalence of cardiac diseases and increasing geriatric population.

Cardiopulmonary Bypass System Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in Cardiopulmonary Bypass System market identified across the value chain include Sorin Group, Braile Biomedica, Transonic, Spectrum Medical, Minnetronix, Inc., Medtronic plc., MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG. and others. Major market players of Cardiopulmonary Bypass System market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to retain their market share.

