Cyclamate Market Report Analysis and Market Insights for highly profitable investment decision : Industry Outlook by 2020

Cyclamate, discovered in 1937 is an artificial sweetener that is approximately 30 times as sweet as sugar. It was discovered by a graduate student at the University of Illinois who accidently perceived its sweet taste. It readily dissolves in both hot and cold liquids and has longer shelf life. Cyclamate is approved in more than 100 countries worldwide for use in beverages and food. Cyclamate was initially marketed as tablets, recommended to be used as table top sweetener for diabetes. This sweetener was classified as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) by the FDA. Mixture of saccharin and cyclamate that had synergistic sweetening properties and improved taste was then sold for use as special dietary food. In the 1950’s, cyclamate was used in diet drinks. This led the cyclamate market to grow rapidly that accounted for 30% sale of soft drinks. Cyclamates are of three types that include cyclamic acid, sodium cyclamate and calcium cyclamate. Cyclamic acid is a white odorless crystalline powder with a sweet taste that is soluble in ethanol and water. Sodium cyclamate and calcium cyclamate has similar physical properties as that of cyclamic acid, which is freely soluble in water but partially soluble in benzene, chloroform and diethyl ether.

Cyclamates are produced from cyclohexylamine that is obtained by reduction of aniline through the process of sulfonation. Sodium and calcium cyclamates are used as non-sweeteners. Sodium cyclamates that is generally known as cyclamate is a common salt. Calcium cyclamate is used in low –sodium and sodium free products. Sodium and calcium cyclamates are produced in Western Europe, Argentina, Indonesia, Germany and Brazil. Cyclamic acid is produced in Japan, Spain, Taiwan and the U.S. Due to potential health concerns, sodium cyclamate was banned in the U.S. Currently cyclamate is under reapproval due to its safe use in other countries.

Cyclamates are primarily used in the food and beverages industry. The major categories that use cyclamates include table top sweeteners, soft drinks, instant beverages, ice tea, shakes, breakfast cereals, fruit preserves, biscuits, chocolates, dressings, cakes & baked products and pharmaceutical products among others.

Strong demand from the food and beverages industry is expected to drive the cyclamate market worldwide. Growing pharmaceutical industry is also expected to boost demand for cyclamates in near future, given cyclamates have wide applications in pharmaceutical industry to manufacture various drugs. Concerns over potential side effects of cyclamate and carcinogenic factors such as bladder cancer in humans are expected to hamper the growth of cyclamate market in the near future.

Some of the key companies profiled in cyclamate market research report include: Jiali Bio Group (Qingdao) Limited, Rasna Private Limited, P.T. Batang Alum Industrie, David food, P.T. Wihadil, Productos Aditivos, Food Chem International Corporation, Hisunny Chemical Co. Ltd, Shanghai Sunivo Supply Chain Management, Shanghai Rich Chemicals Co. Ltd, HAIHANG INDUSTRY CO. LTD, Rainbow Rich Industrial Ltd, SONEF, Xuchang Ruida Biology Technology Co., Ltd., HANGZHOU GARDEN CORPORATION, Alfa Aesar offers Sodium cyclamate, Dalian Chem Import & Export Group Co., Ltd. and Jinan Haohua Industry Co., Ltd. among others.