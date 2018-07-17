Land Mobile Radio Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Land Mobile Radio systems (LMR) has become a critical element for the voice communications for public safety personnel. LMR systems have been developed to fulfill the specific needs of public safety personnel and offer secure, consistent, mission-based voice communications in emergency cases. LMR technologies are being operated in various frequency ranges such as Very high frequencies (VHF), Ultra High Frequencies (UHF) and others. The VHF band is used for long range and large area networks whereas the UHF band is used for short range and covers only a small network area.

With the advancement of technology, the Land Mobile Radio Market has been transformed from basic to advance system. These systems (basic and modern) are extensively used by public safety agencies. However, in case of emergencies, these systems are unable to synchronize with each other due to their incompatibility which causes interruptions and may suffer loss of voice data. Advanced (Modern) system with Internet Protocol (IP, or computer-based) systems, and broadband technologies which are non-synchronized with basic system and non-standards-based system which not are flexible with other LMR systems are some of the challenges for the land mobile radio market over the forecast period.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5985

The Land Mobile Radio market is differentiated by type, technology, frequency, and end-users.

By type, the land mobile radio market is sub-segmented as in-vehicle and hand portable LMRs. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into analog technology and digital technology. Additionally, digital technology is governed by different standards namely P25, Tetra, DMR, and others (dPMR, NXDN)

Segmentation:

The Land Mobile Radio market is differentiated by type, technology, frequency, and end-users.

By type, the land mobile radio market is sub-segmented as in-vehicle and hand portable LMR. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into analog technology and digital technology. Additionally, digital technology is governed by different standards namely P25, Tetra, DMR, and others (dPMR, NXDN)

Depending on the frequencies, the market is sub-segmented into Very High Frequency (VHF), Ultra High Frequency (UHF), and others. VHF is further categorized into low band, which ranges the between 30MHz and 50 MHz, and high band frequencies which ranges between 152MHz and 174 MHz. Moreover, the UHF ranges between 450 MHz and 512 MHz. Other frequencies consist of 700 MHz, 800 MHz, and 900 MHz. Lastly, on the basis of end-users, the market is categorized as defense & military, real estate & construction, transportation, retail, and others.

According to Market Research Future analysis, land mobile radio market has been valued at approximately over USD 25.65 billion growing with a 16% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Market research future identifies some of the key players of land mobile radio market are Harris Corporation (U.S.), AIRBUS DS Communications (U.S.), Raytheon (U.S.), Motorola Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Simoco Wireless Solutions (U.K.), JVC Kenwood Corporation (U.S.), Thales SA (France), RELM Wireless Corporation (U.S.), Hytera (China), and Tait Radio Communications Limited (New Zealand).

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Land Mobile Radio Market is categorized into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to have significant growth in the land mobile radio market. The United States and Canada are the leading countries in the market. The growth in this region is attributed to the presence of telecom giants such as AT&T which are working on Push-to-Talk communication which offers LTE network-optimized solution for IP integration with Land Mobile Radio. European countries such as the U.K, Germany, and France are expected to have a significant contribution to the market owing to a rapid increase in demand OF LMR in the telecom sector. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to have a substantial growth in LMR market over the forecast period. The market growth is due to surge in demand for the purpose of security and surveillance.

Get Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/land-mobile-radio-market-5985

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

Continues…

List of Tables

Table1 Global Land Mobile Radio Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table2 North America Land Mobile Radio Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table3 Europe Land Mobile Radio Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com