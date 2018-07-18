Launchpad to market AcropolisPurple’sVoyage to the Stars

Voyage to the Stars offers premium homes at NIBM Annex

Pune, 18th July, 2018:Launchpad, a venture marketing investor and executor, has been appointed by Acropolis Purple for their flagship project – Voyage to the Stars – atNIBM Annex, an upcoming suburb located in the South Eastern part of Pune.

Launchpad is an international business marketing and execution agency based out of the UAE with presence in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune in India.Launchpad works with new and established brands to help them revamp and reposition their identities in highly competitive markets. Launchpad invests fully in the marketing function and execution of any project they undertake completely derisking the project owner from investment in marketing.

“Our collaboration with Acropolis is endeavored to provide the best luxury homes available in Pune. Through Voyage to the Stars, we are committed to provide a better quality of life, redefining the standard of living. Strategically located, Voyage to the Stars offers apartments with exceptional amenities and great connectivity. After the area has come under PMC, it is among the most exciting destinations that is likely to have the highest growth in the next couple of years”, said Mr. PankajOjha, Founder of Launchpad.

Voyage to the Stars is above 200 feet high in the sky, a state of the art project which blends luxury, technology, lifestyle and comfort. It includes top-notch features such as a dry wall construction, glass curtain wall, unique exhaust system and suspended plumbing. The towers offer premium 3&4 BHK residences varying between 2632sq.ft. to3962sq. ft. All of these features come together to create the grand life for a modern-day family residing in the city.

Voyage to the Stars is a part of NIBM Annex which is an upcoming area in Pune and has becomeincreasingly popular among the inhabitants of Pune due to its proximity to key locations like MG Road, Camp, Magarpatta Tech Park, Market Yard and Bibbewadi. The most vital road of the place, NIMB Road connects to significant destinations like Pune International Airport, Pune Railway Station and Bus Depot. There is easy accessibility to several educational institutions, shopping malls and multi-cuisine restaurants.