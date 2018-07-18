Womanhood personified, Pooja Bedi appointed as the Editor of Teach Primary by Primary Plus Media

Primary Plus Media, a revolutionary activity-based journal designed to enrich the knowledge of primary school children, in collaboration with “Teach Primary” has recently announced the appointment of Pooja Bedi as the editor for their recently launched magazine- Teach Primary(Indian Edition).

Pooja Bedi is an eminent personality in the Media and Entertainment fraternity. She has donned many hats during her 30 years of career span. Juggling with multiple avatars, be it a strong resilient doting mother, a television talk show host, an author, a star in popular films like ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’ and to have hosted award-winning TV shows. She is an alumna of Lawrence School, Sanawar, a class topper, an all-rounder who has been a member of the debating team, swimming team, and basketball team, also learned cooking, sewing, leather and batik work, as well as how to shoot a rifle.

She conducts “Happy Soul workshops” across pan India that fuses science with spirituality. The modules are tailor designed for school going teenagers, students who are travelling overseas for study, those who wish to learn about corporate excellence, and for the wellness and personal transformation of individuals from different age groups.

Pooja Bedi Is Passionate About Holistic Education

Pooja Bedi believes in the popular saying by Alvin Toffer- “The Illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read or write but those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn.” As a believer of Holistic Education, the formal format of Indian education system needs a transformation. In preparing children for the future, we often rob them of their childhood, wherein children should be allowed to express their individuality and to indulge in their passion.

She believes that there is a need for introducing a paradigm of mindfulness, preparing children for a future where the jobs they studied for will not exist and the jobs that they need to prepare for do not exist today.

On boarding a new member, Mr. Manbir Bedi, Group Editor, Teach Primary said “Having a stellar academic and professional career and a strong feminine personality, Pooja Bedi will be the most valuable asset to Primary Plus Media. She has an understanding of children’s education that will help us tap into the holistic and creative aspects of learning that emphasises learning over teaching which is why I welcome Pooja in her new avatar as the editor of Teach Primary, Primary Plus Media.”