Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market 2018 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2023

In 2017, the global Specialty Drug Distribution market size was 640 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1580 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.9% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Amerisource

Mckesson

Cardinal Health

PHOENIX

Medipal Holdings

Alliance Healthcare

Celesio

Sinopharm

Accredo

Shanghai Pharma

Anda

Jointown

Max Pharma

Avella

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oncology

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Hemophilia

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Home Health

Clinics

Pharmacies

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Specialty Drug Distribution

1.1 Specialty Drug Distribution Market Overview

1.1.1 Specialty Drug Distribution Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Specialty Drug Distribution Market by Type

1.3.1 Oncology

1.3.2 Rheumatoid Arthritis

1.3.3 Multiple Sclerosis

1.3.4 Hemophilia

1.4 Specialty Drug Distribution Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Retail

1.4.2 Home Health

1.4.3 Clinics

1.4.4 Pharmacies

2 Global Specialty Drug Distribution Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Specialty Drug Distribution Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Amerisource

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Specialty Drug Distribution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Mckesson

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Specialty Drug Distribution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Cardinal Health

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Specialty Drug Distribution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 PHOENIX

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Specialty Drug Distribution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Medipal Holdings

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Specialty Drug Distribution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Alliance Healthcare

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Specialty Drug Distribution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Celesio

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Specialty Drug Distribution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Sinopharm

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Specialty Drug Distribution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Accredo

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Specialty Drug Distribution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Shanghai Pharma

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Specialty Drug Distribution Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Anda

3.12 Jointown

3.13 Max Pharma

3.14 Avella

4 Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Specialty Drug Distribution in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Specialty Drug Distribution

