The casual, fun loving individuals with no fuss around often prefer a round dial wristwatch. A simple watch that has nothing which wants head banging for it, is a good choice for them who wants a fuss free accessory, which give them the time to worry about other important things. Orient Sentinel Automatic FAC05002D0 Men’s Watch, is the perfect one, reliable and trust worthy in this matter.

The accurate mechanical movement that is named and designed by the brand’s in-house designers is named as Orient F677 movement, which dedicates itself to precision. Orient’s craftsmanship and the trust and reliability among its customers makes it hungry for more and more precise time keeping in its hand crafted mechanical watches. Hence such a wristwatch can be kept as an heirloom for the family that owns it. As the saying goes that the “watch’s movement is the heart of the watch”, and this mechanical watch’s heart beats when the crown is hand wound. This makes the watch “Human” like.

This particular kid has the 21 jewels Japanese automatic movement, called “Miyota” movement by the Japanese. Although the Swiss automatic movement is much preferred but it is much more expensive. This makes the new kid more affordable. The watch has a clear case at the back so that the movement is visible. The crown can be hacked to hand winding mode too where you can fix the seconds and time and the date. The beautiful blue dial with orange detailing at the hour markers and the seconds hand gives it a sophisticated fresh look. The case and the bracelets are stainless steel gives the wrist buddy a sturdy look. The case window is equally strong with mineral cover. A push button clasping fits tight on the wrist.

This simpleton do not have anything else to be boasted about apart from the simple no fuss branded product with its own kind of Japanese mechanical movement and automatic precision. A good one to wear in office or a lunch or meetings. It is a good daywear and can be kept away at night. Though the fuss free brand loyal fellows may carry it 24*7hours. This men’s standard Orient Watches Online are certainly to take you out of the blue with its attractive blue dial and the mystic feel of the colour.

Bottom-line: A cool casual daily wear wrist watch, that is large with 41mm dial, fits well in a male wrist and with 22 mm lug that is in perfect ratio with the dial. The water resistance is just 50meters and makes it just right for light swims. Moreover, with the brands good name it is a good purchase in the lower price bracket. A Japanese automatic movement and plain analog complexities gives the Orient Sport Sentry Automatic Men’s Watch, the simplicity of being casual.