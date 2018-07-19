Photomedicine Market Is Expected to Increase to US$ 5.98 billion by 2023

A research study titled, “Photomedicine Market, by technology and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook –

The Photomedicine Market was worth USD 2.45 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 5.98 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.40% during the forecast period.

Photomedicine is an interdisciplinary branch of pharmaceutical that includes the treatment and conclusion of infections and different complexities identified with health by making the use of photobiology and light. Photomedicine treatment is finished by presenting the person to light with particular wavelengths by using lasers, fluorescent lights, and full-range light, along with other technologies. Moreover, photomedicine devices are also extensively being used for various aesthetic procedures such as tattoo removal and skin resurfacing purposes.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Syneron Medical, IRIDEX Corporation, THOR Photomedicine Ltd, PhotoMedex Inc, Asclepion Laser Technologies, Alma Lasers, QBMI Photomedicine, AngioDynamics Inc and Spectranetics Corporation.

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Light is useful as a part of different therapeutic fields, for example, dermatology, oncology, cardiology, surgery, and optical diagnostics. The use of photomedicine devices is expanding in the treatment of heart diseases, different diseases, and in cancer diagnosis and treatment attributable to the joined advantages including successful light entrance empowering improved perception, which thusly encourages the indicative procedure.

Market Segmentation

By Technology:

Lasers

Polychromatic Polarized Light

Dichroic Lamps

Light Emitting Diodes

Fluorescent Lamps

Full Spectrum Light

By Application:

Dentistry

Ophthalmology

Surgical procedures

Oncology

Dermatology

Others.

By Region-

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Regional Trend Analysis

North America held the biggest income share in 2015 at more than 49.0% inferable from good repayment policies, higher awareness levels, and more infiltration of laser therapeutics in the treatment of different illnesses in this area. Besides, expanding financing from public & private association for R&D relating to the improvement of cutting edge photomedicine devices to be connected in the analysis of different infections is foreseen to support the segment development in the following years. Asia Pacific is anticipated to demonstrate lucrative development in the upcoming years.

