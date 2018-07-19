Prebiotic Ingredients Market Is Expected to Grow at a Impressive CAGR 10.39% by2023

A research study titled, “Prebiotic Ingredients Market by application, type and source- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.

The global Prebiotic Ingredients Market was worth USD 3.05 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 7.43 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.39% during the forecast period.

Industry Outlook –

Prebiotics are carbohydrates that improve the development or action of valuable bacteria in human gut, and are non-absorbable by digestive acids and enzymes. Vegetable and fruits, for example, bananas, onions, wheat bran, leek, garlic, and others are sources of these carbohydrates. These help to upgrade immunity, help in digestion issues, improve absorption of calcium and magnesium in the body, and lessen the danger of cancer. Increasing demand for prebiotics in dietary supplements especially in infant foods, increment in buyer awareness identified with medical advantages of prebiotics, and surge being used of prebiotics in poultry feed to enhance efficiency of animals are foreseen to drive the market development.

Market Segmentation

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on type, inulin represented the largest market share in 2016. Inulin can be made use of as a fat substitute; these ingredients are value-enhancing products and are suitable with processed food and are in demand by the younger population base as well as the middle-aged population groups.

Application Outlook and trend Analysis

Based on application, food & beverages represented the biggest offer of the prebiotic ingredients market in 2016, trailed by the dietary supplement industry. Prebiotic ingredients, regardless of whether in fluid or powder form, can be effortlessly fused in an assortment of food products. For example, oligofructose (FOS) is 30% as sweet as sucrose and because of its pleasant taste attributes, creamy and fat-like structure, high solvency in hot water, and low-calorific esteem can be effectively added to some dairy products and baked food.

Source Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on source, prebiotic ingredients sourced from pulls represented a bigger share of the overall industry, trailed by prebiotics sourced from grains. The high prebiotic content in roots makes them the biggest source of prebiotic.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are BENEO GmbH, Cargill, SamyangGenex, Yakult Pharmaceutical, Beghin Meiji S.A, FrieslandCampina, DuPont, Ingredion Incorporated and Fonterra. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

By Region-

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Regional Trend Analysis

Europe was the biggest market for prebiotic ingredients in 2016. The market is described by the existence of vast scale prebiotic ingredients producers, for example, BENEO (Germany) and FrieslandCampina (Netherlands). The expansion in the quantity of new changed prebiotic products by producers, such low-fat and sustained breads with prebiotic ingredients, goes about as catalysts for the development popular for prebiotic ingredients.

