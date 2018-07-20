Pharmasynth Offers PCD Pharma Franchisee Opportunity to Interested Business Parties

Pharmasynth is one pharmaceutical company that has started its business operations in the year 1984 and within short time has turned out into the most trusted brand offering excellent services in the industry. The company has two manufacturing units in Delhi and Haridwar that are equipped with the latest technology and machinery to bring out zero defect products within affordable price to the ailing humanity of the nation. The company maintains international standards in their production process to make high quality medicines available for everyone suffering with illness. Their commitment and dedication in managing the state of the art manufacturing units and bringing out their products in ethical range, patriotic range and hospital range has won them many accolades and reputation among the medical profession, trade and manufacturers. The company maintains strict quality control norms in bringing out their formulations like tablets, oral liquids, capsules, ointments, powders, ear drops, enema, creams and other medicines in various dosage forms. They also have highly qualified professional consultants that help them in the development of new molecules and also keeping in pace with the changing technologies in manufacturing drugs.

Pharmasynth also offer services as third party manufacturers where their manufacturing units can be used by other pharma companies to manufacture their drugs. The quality and productivity maintained by Pharmasynth has won them many reputed client availing their services as third party manufacturer. Apart from that the company is also actively involved in the distribution and marketing of their medicines on both the national and international platforms. They also offer PCD pharma franchise opportunities for those who would like to use their distribution channels for marketing their drugs. Those who are interested in pharma franchise can find best offers from the company and can visit the company representatives to work out the business plans.

Apart from manufacturing drugs Pharmasynth is also actively involved in many social activities as their main motto is to realize an efficient, reachable and affordable healthcare system in the country. They contribute a lot to the betterment of the society making available their best quality medicines even in the rural areas through their distribution channels. The company strives to make a difference in improving the health status of their ailing humanity of the nation. They work towards accessible health care system as well as economic development in the villages that they have adopted for their social activities.

Pharmasynth.in is a top most pharmaceutical company in Delhi offers best pharma products in India. We provide quality medicine at affordable price. For more details, please visit us at http://pharmasynth.in/

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725