Tradewinds Motor Center Opens Bigger New Location in June 2018

Tradewinds Motor Center is pleased to announce the recent opening of its new location in June 2018. The new location comes equipped with a larger space that allows the company to provide a greater vehicle inventory, as well as a variety of automotive services to the public.

Tradewinds Motor Center expanded its existing operations to a new site located on Lorain Avenue in West Cleveland. With the new location, the car lot is now operating as a much larger dealership. With an inventory of more than 150 vehicles, customers now have more options when looking for a vehicle for their transportation needs.

The bigger space also allows Tradewinds Motor Center to offer more comprehensive automotive services to their customers. The company now offers a full service department, as well as an on-site body shop for the convenience of their loyal customers. With these additions, the company continues to show its dedication to providing high-quality, honest automotive services in Cleveland.

With this move to a new, bigger location, Tradewinds Motor Center is still focused on being the premier provider of reliable, high-quality pre-owned vehicles. The company is committed to maintaining its ability to provide exceptional service, as well as the same great financing it has always offered for people with varying types of credit. With greater space to provide a larger inventory of vehicles, Tradewinds Motor Center offers vehicles to suit any budget.

For more information about the company and the services and vehicle inventory offered, visit the Tradewinds Motor Center website or call 216-331-4512.

About Tradewinds Motor Center: Tradewinds Motor Center is a pre-owned car dealership located in Cleveland, Ohio. The dealership prides itself on offering vehicle financing options, no matter credit status. With an inventory of more than 150 vehicles, Tradewinds Motor Center has positioned itself as the premier provider of quality pre-owned cars in Cleveland with vehicles available for any budget.