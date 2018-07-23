Aircraft Windows And Windshields Market to be valued at US$ 860 Mn by 2025

Global Aircraft Window and Windshield Market: Overview

The global aircraft window and windshield market is expected to grow significantly during the eight years period of 2017-2025. The market is strongly witnessing a rise in the demand from small body aircrafts and also acrylic material windows. These insights are a part of new research report by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Aircraft Window & Windshield Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017–2025)’. This comprehensive research report includes a brief on all the factors that are impacting the growth of aircraft window and windshield market during the forecast period along with the projected market size and growth rate. According to this market analysis, the global aircraft window and windshield market is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 860 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The growth is majorly contributed by increasing aircraft deliveries and also increasing fleet size. The growth is also accompanied by a new trend that shows increasing demand for adjustable and dimmable aircraft windows. The key players in the global aircraft window and windshield market are focusing on sstrengthening their product portfolio by launching new products with improved characteristics through innovations in material, aerodynamics and digital integration. They are also developing global reach by collaborating with local players.

Global Aircraft Window and Windshield Market: Segmental Analysis

Based on material , the global aircraft window and windshield market includes acrylic as the dominating segment. Acrylic segment is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 400 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. In terms of growth rate, polycarbonate is also expected to compete well with acrylic material segment with 3.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, cabin window dominates the market with a higher market size and growth rate during the forecast period. Cockpit windshield lags behind with respect to growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on aircrafts, small body aircrafts has the highest projected market size of over US$ 580 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a robust CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. It is followed by wide body aircraft, marking it a lucrative segment in the global aircraft window & windshield market.

In terms of sales channel, OEM is way ahead of the aftermarket channel. OEM segment is expected to reach a market size of over US$ 790 Mn, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Americas is the most attractive market for the players in the global aircraft window and windshield market. America's aircraft window and windshield market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Global Aircraft Window and Windshield Market: Competitive Landscape

The report consists of a brief analysis of the competitive scenario of the global aircraft window and windshield market. It includes a profile of all the major players in the industry. Some of these key players mentioned in the report are Control Logistics Inc., Plexiweiss GmbH, Llamas Plastics, Inc., Air-Craftglass Inc., Aerospace Plastic Components, Lee Aerospace, LP Aero Plastics, Inc., Tech-Tool Plastics Inc., VT San Antonio AerospaceNagias etc