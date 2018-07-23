Application And Precautions Of ERW Straight Seam Steel Pipe

ERW straight seam steel pipe is a general term for electric resistance welded steel pipe. Electric resistance welding (ERW) ERW is the first letter corresponding to English words, and electric resistance welded steel pipe is divided into AC welded steel pipe and DC. Two forms of welded steel pipe, AC welding is divided into low frequency welding, medium frequency welding, super intermediate frequency welding and high frequency welding according to the frequency.

High frequency welding is mainly used for the production of thin-walled steel pipe or ordinary wall thickness steel pipe, and high-frequency welding Divided into contact welding and induction welding, DC welding is generally used for small-diameter steel pipes. Therefore, in general, high-frequency welded pipes are included in ERW welded pipes, and are ERW welded pipes and ERW straight welded pipes produced by high-frequency welding process. It is a steel tube with advanced performance, leading quality and economical products in the field of oil and gas storage and transportation.

It is generally used in the power industry to make wire bushings. Performance characteristics: 100% ultrasonic testing of the base metal to ensure the inner quality of the pipe body; no unwinding–disc shearing process, base metal puddle, scratch Less; there is basically no residual stress in the finished pipe after stress elimination; the weld bead is short and the probability of defects is small; the wet acid natural gas can be transported conditionally; after the diameter expansion, the geometrical accuracy of the steel pipe is high; the welding is in the forming After completion, proceed in a straight line at a horizontal position. Therefore, the wrong side, the slit, the circumference of the pipe diameter are better controlled, and the welding quality is excellent.

ERW straight seam steel pipe hydrostatic pressure test: 1, except for permission, the pipe body and weld seam are not allowed to leak when subjected to hydrostatic pressure. 2. For the pipe section used for docking, if the hydrostatic pressure test has been successfully passed before docking, the butt joint steel pipe may not be subjected to hydrostatic pressure test. Bending test: No cracks should occur in any part of the specimen and cracks are not allowed in the weld. Note: For all bending tests, the weld includes a range of 6.4 mm (0.25 in) on both sides of the weld line.

Welded joints for electric resistance welding and laser welded steel pipes: 1. PSL grade 1 electric welded steel pipe: steel grade higher than L290 or X42, weld and heat affected zone shall be simulated normalized, and in addition, other heat treatment may be used instead. If an alternative heat treatment method is used, the manufacturer shall demonstrate the effectiveness of the selected method. The demonstration procedure may include, but is not limited to, hardness testing, microstructure evaluation or mechanical property testing, steel pipes with a steel grade equal to or lower than L290 or X42. The weld shall be simulated or normalized, or the steel pipe shall be treated in a manner that does not have residual tempered martensite. 2, laser welded pipe and PSL2 high frequency welded pipe: For all steel grades, welds and the entire heat affected zone should be simulated normalized heat treatment.

Arc burn: First, the arc burn should be judged as a defect. Note 1: Arc burn refers to the local point-like defect formed by the melting of the metal surface caused by the arc between the electrode or the grounding wire and the surface of the steel pipe. Note 2: The intermittent contact marks near the weld of the welded steel pipe caused by the electrical contact between the electrode providing the welding current and the surface of the steel pipe are treated in accordance with 9.10.7. 2. In addition to the removal of arc burn defects by grinding or machining, the arc burn defects shall be treated in accordance with C.2, C.3b) or C.3c); if the pits formed by removing the arc burn are completely removed, Corrosion should be performed with 10% ammonium persulfate solution or 5% nitric acid corrosion solution to check if the damaged metal has been completely removed.