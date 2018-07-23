Global Oropharyngeal Cancer Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Oropharyngeal cancer market is a malignant tumour that starts in the cells of the oropharynx. Rising prevalence of oropharyngeal cancer has been the major factor driving the market growth. More than 400,000 incidences of oropharyngeal cancer are reported every year globally. Additionally, increasing geriatric population and rising oropharyngeal cancer associated with them is another factor driving the market growth. Moreover, growing number of smokers and alcohol consumers which are most prone to this cancer has been a major factor for the market growth. Around 1.1 billion people smoked tobacco in 2015 and more than 2 billion people consumed alcoholic drinks globally. Such high number reflects a high chance of oropharyngeal cancer in the consumers.

High costs of oropharyngeal cancer treatment along with low awareness towards this cancer act as major restraints for the market growth. However, ongoing improvements in the healthcare expenditure from government and availability of reimbursements is factor augmenting the market growth. Additionally, rising number of minimally invasive surgeries for treatment of the cancer is expected to drive the future market growth. At present, Transoral laser microsurgery and Transoral robotic surgery are widely adopted minimally invasive surgeries for treatment of oropharyngeal cancer.

On the basis of the geography, oropharyngeal cancer market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. North America has been predicted to dominate the global oropharyngeal cancer market due to well established health infrastructure and high prevalence of this cancer towards people. Additionally, APAC will be the fastest growing region during the fastest growing period due to rising geriatric population and increasing incidence and prevalence rate of oropharyngeal cancer.

The Key Players in the Oropharyngeal cancer market are Merck & Co., GE Healthcare, Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp, VLPbio, Novartis AG, Immunovaccines, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals and others. These players adopt various strategies such as partnership, R&D, M&A, product launch and joint ventures to create for more market opportunities. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a clinical collaboration with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy in January, 2018 to design innovative studies having the potential to address cancers with high unmet need.

Global Oropharyngeal cancer market can be segmented on the basis of diagnosis type, treatment type and end-users. On the basis of diagnosis type, the market can be further segmented into endoscopy, biopsy and imaging (MRI Scan, CT-Scan, PET-CT Scan). The market has been segmented on the basis of treatment type into surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy and others. Moreover, the market has been segmented on the basis of end-users into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and others.

