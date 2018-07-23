High Throughput Screening Market 2018 Research, Analysis and Forecasted Healthcare Industry with Upcoming Trends and Expectations by 2023

The Analysis presents the study of Worldwide High Throughput Screening facilitating the regional and country wise analysis covering the strategic analysis of each market player and the market share they hold.

Global High Throughput Screening Market Top Key Players:

Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Danaher (U.S.), Merck KGaA (U.S.), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Hamilton Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Aurora Biomed Inc. (Canada), AXXAM S.p.A. (Italy), and others.

Global High Throughput Screening Market – Overview:

High-throughput screening is a method used in the drug discovery and relevant to the fields of biology and chemistry. It involves the use of robotics, data processing software, and sensitive detectors which helps to enhance the speed of the process with accuracy. This process can rapidly identify active compounds, antibodies, or genes that modulate a particular bimolecular pathway.

According to a recent study published by the Market Research Future analysts, the global high throughput screening market is a dynamic market growing at a decent growth rate. The growth of this market is mainly due to rise in the prevalence of the chronic diseases. Increase in prevalence has led to the increasing need for the new drug molecules and therapies. Besides that, rising expenditure on research & development, and adoption of high through put screening techniques by pharmaceutical companies is pushing the growth of the market. Moreover, rapid development in the healthcare sector, developing technology, and increasing need for drug discovery have fuelled the market growth.

On the other hand, there are some hurdles in this market such as high cost involved in the development of the required infrastructure, expensive automation techniques. These can hinder the growth of the high throughput screening market to an extent.

Global High Throughput Screening Market – Competitive Analysis:

There are number of companies involved in the development of the products, including the devices, tools, software, and other services in the high throughput screening space. The global high throughput screening market is competitive due to the presence of many local and international players. Local players are focus on cost reduction and innovation to ensure sustainability. On the other hand, the international players implemented growth strategies through collaborations and partnerships to expand their global presence and overall market share. Product launches, software update launches, and mergers & acquisitions are some key strategies of the companies in this market. Some of the developments for players are as follows.

Agilent Technologies, headquartered in the U.S., is an American public research, development and manufacturing company. RapidFire 365, RapidFire Cartridges, RapidFire Integrator Software are the high-throughput mass spectrometry system. These systems provide mass spectrometry-based high-throughput screening solutions to the targets that have proven challenging to screen using conventional approaches to the drug discovery researchers

Danaher, headquarters in the U.S., operates in five segments: test & measurement, dental, industrial technologies, environmental, and life science & diagnostics. In 2016, the company acquired Cepheid and Phenomenex.

Global High Throughput Screening Market – Regional Analysis:

The Americas region dominate the global high throughput screening market owing to the presence of huge patient population with chronic diseases, and increasing government support for research & development. Furthermore, presence of large number of market players in this region which are involved in continuous development of the quality products which cater to the global patient population giving an extra boost for the growth of this market in Americas region.

Europe accounts for the second largest share of the global high throughput screening market as result of increasing focus of government agencies on the treatment of chronic diseases. Moreover, the growing public awareness about disease management and increasing need for the new drugs has led to the high demand for the drug development and screening tools which are likely to boost the European market. Asia Pacific region is not far behind & is growing at a commendable growth rate in the high throughput screening business space. Japan holds the major share of the regional market due to availability of advanced technology and huge healthcare spending. Moreover, rapidly developing economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the government’s initiatives for research & development projected to drive the market in China and India over the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa contributes least in the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities, unavailability of the required infrastructure, affordability issues, and lack of awareness among masses. However, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are somehow the saving grace for the high throughput screening market in this region.

