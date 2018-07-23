Phosphate Fertilizer Market will Reach 60.71 billion by2023

Phosphate Fertilizer Market – Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Phosphate Fertilizer Market was worth USD 49.78 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 60.71 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.23% during the forecast period.

Expanding worldwide populace, consumption of meat, and differentiated demand of food is foreseen to drive this market. So as to take care of the taking off demand for food with regards to restricted accessibility of arable land, crop yield can be expanded with help of phosphate fertilizers.

Phosphate Fertilizer Market – Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are The Mosaic Company, Agrium, PhosAgro, PotashCorp, OCP Group and EuroChem Group AG.

The Phosphate Fertilizer Market is segmented as follows-

By Product:

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

Superphosphate

Others

By Application:

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds

Others

Phosphate Fertilizer Market – Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Asia Pacific and Central and South America are giving plentiful chance to the worldwide market for phosphate manures and are foreseen to develop at an impressive rate over the gauge time frame. Existence of huge populace in nations, for example, China and India is expanding interest for broadened nourishment, which will in the long run support interest for phosphate fertilizers over the figure time frame.

Phosphate Fertilizer Market – Key Growing Factors:

An extensive research study on the Market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Phosphate Fertilizer Market.

We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

The Phosphate Fertilizer Market Report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

