Automated Material Handling Market 2018 Share, Current Trends, Opportunities, Growth Size & Forecasts 2027

Market Highlights:

Automated Material Handling (AMH) refers to the automated material lifting devices used across industries, in every single step of a product life cycle from production to the delivery to the end consumers. They are used for safe moving, lifting, and storage of materials without human intervention, in manufacturing and distribution departments. These equipment are cost-effective and help the end-users to capably achieve three main goals a manufacturing unit demands – increased safety, flexibility and efficiency, all this while saving an enormous amount of time.

The major growth driver of automated material handling market includes increased adoption of automation in the manufacturing and warehouses industries and constant evolution innovation in automated technology that aids to reduce the time and overhead expenses of material handling. Furthermore, the increased demand for automated system in different verticals such as automotive, pharmaceuticals and chemical industries are expected to boost the demand for automated material handling market over the forecast period. However, high cost for installation, shortage of technical expertise, high maintenance costs of equipment and system are some of the factors which are hindering the growth of automated material handling market.

Major Key Players:

Schaefer Holding International (Germany),

Daifuku Co. Ltd (Japan),

Dematic (U.S.),

Murata Machinery (Japan),

Mecalux (Spain),

Vanderlande Industries (U.S.),

BEUMER Group (Germany),

Swisslog AG (Switzerland),

Kardex (Switzerland), Intelligrated (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis

Globally, Asia-Pacific region dominates the Automated Material Handling market owing to the presence of numerous manufacturing plants in the various countries in the region. Most of the nations in APAC are in their developing phase, hence are open for the foreign investors, therefore, allowing the international players of multiple domains to open the manufacturing unit in these countries.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the space of power quality equipment (PQE). Automated Material Handling also facilitates the distribution and production of materials majorly in the e-commerce industry. Thereby, booming eCommerce and PQE industry will provide a great impetus to the growth of the APAC market of the Automated Material Handling.

Europe accounts for the second largest market for the Automated Material Handling, in terms of revenue and market size. Resurging economy coupled with the booming regional industrial sector combined with the augmenting workplaces safety concerns, especially in automotive, food & beverage and metal & heavy industries, will propel the regional market growth.

North America region, on the other hand, accounts for the third largest market for the Automated Material Handling owing to the presence of numerous manufacturing plants primarily in the US. The proliferation and uptake of advanced technology foster the market growth mostly.

Segmentation

Segmentation by Product: Robots, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems, Automated Cranes, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)

Segmentation by System: Unit Load Material Handling Systems, Bulk Load Material Handling Systems

Segmentation by Software: Warehouse Management System, Warehouse Control System, Warehouse Execution System

Segmentation by Function: Storage, Transportation, Assembly, Packaging, Distribution, Waste Handling.

Segmentation by Industry: Automotive Metals & Heavy Machinery, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Semiconductor and Electronics, Healthcare, Aviation, E-Commerce, Others (paper and printing, and textile and clothing)

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

May 15, 2018 – Toyota Advanced Logistics North America, Inc. (TALNA), a leading global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions announced the completion of the acquisition of Peach State Integrated Technologies (USA), a material handling integration and strategic supply chain consulting, and engineering firm. This deal supporting TALNA’s growth strategy will help it offer an expanded network of services and knowledgeable supply chain professionals to its clients.

April 30, 2018 – Cincinnati Incorporated (US), a leading global manufacturer of a wide variety of metal fabrication equipment including Laser Cutting Systems, etc. launched its new machine handling system, namely – Multi Axis Rapid Cincinnati Handling (MARCH) for automated handling of metal fabrication materials. Designed to be used with the manufacturer’s lasers, MARCH is available in standard and high-density configurations that can vary from simple load/unload to expandable towers.