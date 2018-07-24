Comply with OSHA Requirements with Clarion Safety Systems Expanded Safety Sign Product Line

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requires business owners and companies to meet safety standards in the workplace. Clarion Safety System’s new safety sign products can help workplaces comply with OSHA’s requirements.

[PENNSYLVANIA, 7/24/2018] – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) enforces healthy and safe working conditions by establishing safety measures which all businesses in the United States have to comply with. Non-compliance with these standards can incur citations and fines.

Part of OSHA’s regulations includes requirements for safety signs to warn employees about potential hazards in the workplace. Safety signs play an important safety role, providing instructions and precautions to avoid accidents or injuries. Clarion Safety Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of safety labels and signs, has expanded its line of safety signage to help employers comply with these OSHA requirements.

OSHA Safety Sign Requirements

Under Specifications for Accident Prevention Signs and Tags, OSHA provides requirements for signs and safety tags. Clarion has added a new catalog section on its website dedicated to safety signs required to meet OSHA safety compliance needs.

According to a statement released by Clarion CEO, Ron Crawford, the company has added a number of signs to meet OSHA requirements, including new Danger, Warning, Caution and Notice signs. Clarion is working to expand the catalog further to introduce more options in line with OSHA’s latest requirements and regulatory agenda.

A Safer Workplace

Adhering to OSHA’s regulations can help mitigate potential risks in the workplace and decrease the chance of harm or injury to the employees. Angela Lambert, Clarion Safety System’s head of standards compliance, says these OSHA requirements are “most basic level of safety sign and design implementation.” The best practice standards from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) offer additional guidance for today’s workplaces that are striving to maximize safety.

“While they contain the latest criteria for state-of-the-art warnings, ANSI and ISO can often be overlooked by today’s workplaces. Clarion’s best practice signs are compliant with OSHA as well as ANSI/ISO, which means they typically provide more substantial and precise information about the hazard at hand so that viewers are able to make more informed, safer decisions,” says Lambert.

In addition to its online catalog of safety signs, Clarion provides customization services and free safety sign assessments to help business owners assess communication challenges. This, according to Lambert, can help organizations effectively communicate with workers and support risk reduction measures.

