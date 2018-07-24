Oilseeds Market Research Share Analysis and Trends – 2018

Axiom Market Research & Consulting added an Oilseeds Market Report, By Type, Procedure, Application, and Geography-Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

Oilseeds are the major source of oils for human nutrition and an increasing proportion is also being utilized for industrial purposes. Oilseeds are generally used to extract edible oil for households and food industry. The processing of oilseeds includes crushing of oilseeds manually or through a mechanical process to obtain edible oil. The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) and value (Million hectors) generated by the market. The growth of the oilseed market is governed by increased demand for demand for vegetable oil from the biodiesel industry and increased household consumption in emerging countries and the growing foodservice industry. However, reduction in the rate of plantation and shortage of oilseeds are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

The report analyses the global oilseeds market into oilseed type, product, type, and geography:

Based on oilseed type the oilseed market is segmented into copra, cottonseed, palm kernel, peanut, rapeseed, soybean and sunflower seed. The soybean segment holds the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The largest market share is primarily attributed to easy availability and increasing demand form the food processing industry globally. Based on the product the oilseed market is bifurcated into animal feed and edible oil. Oilseeds are mostly used in to produce edible oils used in household and commercial sector. The oilseeds are mostly used in the manufacturing of animal feed to enhance the nutritional value of the feed.

Based on the type, the global oilseeds market is categorized into:

Genetically modified and conventional seeds. The genetically modified seeds are expected to gain higher market share and register for highest CAGR during the forecast period. Genetically modified seeds are characterized by high yield and output. Moreover, increasing demand for oilseeds over the globe will further boost the growth of genetically modified seed segment in the oilseeds market.

By geography, the global oilseeds market is studied across the countries of key regions such as:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Rest of the world includes Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America region accounted for the largest share in the oilseed market in 2017. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to technological development in the developed and developing countries including China and India.

Some of the key participants in the oilseeds market are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bayer AG, BURRUS SEED FARMS, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, GANSU DUNHUANG SEED CO., LTD, Cargill, Incorporated, KRISHIDHAN SEEDS PVT. LTD, KWS SAAT SE, Syngenta, BURRUS SEED FARMS, Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co Ltd, Hefei Fengle Seed Co Ltd and Land O’Lakes, Inc. Most of the prominent companies are aiming at capturing the considerable market share through new product development and research and development at the global level. Technological advancements, financial flexibility, and improvements for investing in the optimal strategies will provide long-term growth opportunities for the market players in the oilseeds market.