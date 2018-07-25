Double Coated Tape Market 2017: Share, Industry Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

The Global Double Coated Tape Market is expected to foresee excellent growth at arising CAGR in forthcoming period due to the rapid growth in healthcare industry. Adhesive tapes stick to substances when pressure is applied without any need for solvent, heat or activator. Adhesives are coated on these tapes on either one or two sides.

Double coated tapes are made for adhering to a wide variety of materials. The tapes are ideal for high tack and offer good thermal compatibility and are suitable for die cutting applications. The materials that they adhere to include PET, polyurethane foams, sintra, styrene, papers, metals, corrugated, cellophane, polypropylene and polyethylene. This is as far as general purpose double coated tapes go.

Low surface energy double coated tapes have replied to toughest laminating assignments and this high-performance emulsion and solvent based coating is a solution to hard-to-stick-surfaces such as polypropylene and foams. Many variants like single sided and double sided adhesive transfer or transfer adhesive single coated or double coated, carton sealing, masking, electrical and electronics are available in the market. Adhesive tapes are used for joining materials and the primary applications of these tapes include bonding, sealing, packaging and masking.

The market drivers for growth of double coated tape market include a convincing demand from healthcare industry. Restraints to the double coated tape market include an existing demand for recyclable tapes. An increase in raw materials also hinders the market growth. If moisture and humidity are present, the weather and moisture resistance double coated tapes come to the rescue and provide superb bonding. When product cover is important, it is ideal to use high opacity white carrier double coated tapes that provide adequate cover to the product

The best part of double coated tape market is felt bonding, foam bonding, rubber bonding and gasket bonding come into play. Segmentation of double coated tape market by regions includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America. Key vendors in double coated tape market include 3 M Company, Avery Dennison, Henkel AG, Nitto Denko, TesaAdvance Tapes International, Adhesives Research, Bostik, Dow Corning, Evans Adhesive, Franklin International, HB Fuller, Intertape Polymer Group, Lintec, lohmann, Lord Corp, MActac, Hexion, Nova Films and Foils, Power band and RPM international.

Market Segment:

This report studies Double Coated Tape in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

3M

Avery Dennison

Intertape Polymer

Berry Plastics

Nitto Denko

Shurtape Technologies

DeWAL Industries

Johnson & Johnson

Syntac Coated Products

CCT Tapes

Adhesives Research…

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape

Ordinary tape

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Double Coated Tape in each application, can be divided into

Electrical

Medical

Automotive

White Goods

Hygiene

Paper/Printing

Building/Construction

Retail/graphics

Aerospace

