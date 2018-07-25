Eye Surgery Patients Rejected for LASIK Offered Successful AST Option

Advanced vision correction procedure at The Eye Center successful for most refractive eye surgery patients

Columbia, S.C., June 04, 2018 — Patients who are rejected for Laser-assisted in situ Keratomileusis (LASIK) discover new hope with an advanced vision correction procedure at The Eye Center called Advanced Surface Treatment (AST).

“Many patients who were told in the past that they were not ideal candidates for Lasik can achieve fantastic results with AST,” says Dr. Matthew T. Clary, refractive surgery specialist at The Eye Center. “Without making a flap, the cornea is reshaped by removing a microscopic layer of tissue. This reshaping allows light rays to focus perfectly on the retina, dramatically improving vision,” Clary adds.

For patients with a high prescription, dry eye syndrome or thin corneas, AST is an excellent procedure that can be completed with no discomfort or pain in a half hour or less. AST is used for patients suffering myopia (nearsightedness) with or without astigmatism or hyperopia (farsightedness) with or without astigmatism. AST is also an excellent choice for patients who are over- or under-corrected after other refractive or cataract surgeries.

“The surgeons at The Eye Center have selected the Visx Star S4 Excimer Laser with Iris Recognition and Customvue Technology for its first class safety profile and exceptional results,” says Dr. Clary. “Customvue takes a precise picture of every detail of your eye’s shape, and thus our surgeons are able to provide an outcome that is truly customized to your specific visual needs.”

After the surgery, patients may experience some blurry vision for up to five days and a bit of discomfort as the eye heals. However, the protective contact lens placed on the eye after surgery, medication and eye drops help relieve this discomfort. Final results are realized from several days to months post-surgery.

About The Eye Center

The Eye Center is the leading refractive practice in South Carolina, providing full service eye care and specializing in Refractive Surgery – Lasik, AST, PRK, PRELEX, as well as Corneal Transplant and Cataract Surgery.