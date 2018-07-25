Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market Report 2023: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market projections for upcoming years

We have produced a new premium report Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market by source(bio-based, conventional source), application(metal cleaning, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, personal care, printing inks and rubber & polymer), type(mineral spirits, paraffinic solvents, varnish & paints) through main geographies in the Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Aromatic and Aliphatic Solvents Market are BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxonmobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Ineos AG, LyondellBasell Industries N.V, Royal Dutch Shell and Sasol Ltd. The global aromatic and aliphatic solvents market is projected to reach USD x.xx billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 2.5% to 3.5% from 2017 to 2023.

The aromatic solvents market size was more than USD 5.40 billion in 2015. The global aromatic and aliphatic solvents market is projected to reach USD x.xx billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 2.5% to 3.5% from 2017 to 2023. The demand in the industries such as automotive and construction sector are expected to drive the growth in the aromatic and aliphatic solvents market, as the solvents are utilized for removing grease and oil. Increasing demand from industries such as adhesives, sealants, paint and coatings for aliphatic solvents, due to its intense chemical and properties is expected to drive the growth of the market. Among aromatic solvents, solvent naphtha and xylene are generating huge demand from various end user industries and it is expected to drive the growth of the market. The increasing demand for agrochemicals and cosmetics are expected to enhance the growth of market. Varnish and naphtha end user segments are expected to grow at a faster pace among aliphatic solvents during the forecast period. Mineral spirits replacing turpentine as thinner in the paint industry is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market. The health hazards related to solvents such as benzene due to their toxic nature and the stringent government regulations for organic chemicals are expected to be the restraining factors in the aromatic and aliphatic solvents market. The availability of environmental friendly alternatives for aromatic and aliphatic solvents poses a major challenge to the growth of the market, due to increasing government regulations in various countries. However, the acceptance of bio-based aromatic and aliphatic solvents in matured economies, where there are stringent government regulations regarding chemicals, provides a positive outlook for aromatic and aliphatic solvents during the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global aromatic and aliphatic Solvents Market by source, application, type and region. Sources include bio-based source and conventional source. Based on application, the market is segmented as adhesives, agricultural chemicals, metal cleaning, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, personal care, printing inks and rubber & polymer. Based on type, aromatic solvents are segmented as mineral spirits, paraffinic solvents, varnish & paints and some others while aliphatic solvents are segmented as benzene, ethyl benzene, toluene, xylene and some others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. Moreover, due to stringent environmental regulations, the demand for conventional solvents is making way for bio-based solvents in the European aromatic and aliphatic solvents market. Germany drives the growth of the European market, which is otherwise a matured market. In Asia-Pacific region, the increased market penetration of aliphatic solvents is anticipated to drive the growth of the market, with more potential left to tap in the middle-eastern countries, which are having construction boom. Asia-Pacific region has a major share in the global aromatic solvents market, due to high volume of consumption, especially in China and Korea. Growth in automotive and construction industries is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region. The U.S. is expected to drive North-American aromatic and aliphatic solvents market to a moderate growth due to the increasing demand from pharmaceuticals, conventional oil & gas, and shale gas industries. In Latin America, the demand for aromatic solvents from countries such as Argentina, Brazil and Venezuela are expected to drive the market to a steady growth. Developing countries in rest of the world are expected to provide growth opportunities for the major players in the market to expand, as they have less stringent environmental regulations, when compared to the matured economies, during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxonmobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Ineos AG, LyondellBasell Industries N.V, Royal Dutch Shell and Sasol Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of aromatic and aliphatic solvents globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of aromatic and aliphatic solvents.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the aromatic and aliphatic solvents market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the aromatic and aliphatic solvents market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

