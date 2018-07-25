North America Medical Holography Market by Type and Size

North America Medical Holography Market was worth USD 165.5 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 32.46%, to reach USD 674.87 million by 2023.

The driving factors of North America Medical Holography market are emergence of holography as a useful technology in representing abnormal 3D structures, rising adoption of holography in medical and biomedical research and growth in the applications of holography in medical field. However, this field is restrained by factors like high price of computation of holographs & equipment and some machines rendering imprecise holographs.

Browse full report @ https://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/north-america-medical-holography-market-3254/

Get Free Sample Report @ https://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/north-america-medical-holography-market-3254/request-sample

North America held a prominent position in the market, with over 37.0% share in 2016. The share acquired by this region can be attributed to extensive research activities undertaken by a majority of prominent players headquartered in the region. Increasing funding and interest of healthcare organizations and key companies owing to benefits of the technology over traditional imaging methods are also intensifying the influx of holographic products in the medical industry.

Avail Discount @ https://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/north-america-medical-holography-market-3254/request-discount

Growing disease burden and clinical urgency for efficient screening technologies such as medical holography, which is becoming increasingly accessible in the region, serves as a major growth catalyst in the region. Also, rise in acceptance of holographic teaching tools in the region is expected to influence the overall market positively.

Medical Holography Market Share Insights:

Key participants include Zebra Imaging; Nanolive SA; RealView Imaging Ltd.; Phase Holographic Imaging AB; zSpace, Inc.; and Lyncee Tec. These companies are increasingly undertaking strategic activities such as extensive distribution, new product development, and mergers & acquisitions.

Contact INFO:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Lakeview Plaza, Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626