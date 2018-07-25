Research Report Explores Global Optical Measurement Market 2018

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Research Deliver Insight into Global Optical Measurement Market 2018“”.

This report studies the global Optical Measurement market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Optical Measurement market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The benefits of optical measuring technology are its high point density and speed. You receive informative results in a very short time.

Optical measurement works very well for flat parts that can be measured in silhouette. These are difficult to measure with touch probes because little contact area is available on the sides of flat parts.

In 2017, the global Optical Measurement market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Hexagon

Jenoptik

Faro Technologies

Nikon

Carl Zeiss

Keyence Corporation

Mitutoyo Corporation

Vision Engineering

GOM

Zygo Corporation

Carmar Accuracy

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Energy and Power

Electronics Manufacturing

Industrial

Medical

