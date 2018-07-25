Semi-synthetic Coolants Market Report Perspective with Study of Leading Players 2025

Semi-synthetic Coolants Market: Overview

Semi-synthetic coolants are metalworking fluids comprising low amount of oil (typically less than 30%), synthetic lubricants, and other additives. A translucent fluid is formed when semi-synthetic coolants are mixed with water.

Factors that need to be considered while selecting a metalworking coolant include system characteristics (filtration, size, and pressures), machining application (speed, feed, and metal removal operation), surface finish requirements, metallurgy, water quality, compatibility issues, chemical restrictions, and waste treatment process.

Compatibility issues arise if the metal does not fit well with the coolant. Different grades of semi-synthetic coolants are available for metals and alloys such as cast iron, carbon steel, aluminium and its alloys, stainless steel, and other specialty metals.

Semi-synthetic coolants provide superior lubricity and performance of soluble oils as well as cleanliness and high cooling power of synthetic coolants. They also offer an incredible sump life as well as great machining performance.

Semi-synthetic Coolants Market: Trends

Semi-synthetic coolants are hybrid between synthetic fluids and water-soluble oils. Thus, they exhibit the advantages and disadvantages of both the product groups. Semi-synthetic coolants are less prone to cause rust than synthetic fluids. They offer protection against rust due to their oil content. They are highly suitable for the machining and grinding of ferrous materials.

Semi-synthetic coolants with different grades are formulated based on requirements from varying types of machining operations. They are classified into varying categories which can include low-grade to high-grade products.

Semi-synthetic coolants are required to be complacent with the regulations of institutions such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding factors such as absence of mid or long-chain chlorinated paraffins, dicyclohexylamine (DCHA), and bactericides in their formulations. Many of the products are well suited to NC and CNC machines and machining centers. Depending on the type of machining operation and metals and alloys that are processed, different dilutions (or concentrations) of semi-synthetic coolants are employed.

