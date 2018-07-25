Siegwerk to host International Packaging Conclave 2018

Siegwerk India, the India arm of Siegwerk Druckfarben, Germany https://www.siegwerk.com will be hosting the “International Packaging Conclave 2018” at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Friday, July 27th. The Conclave will include in-depth discussion on the upcoming Packaging regulations, their relevance, as well as the anticipated challenges in their implementation.

Siegwerk India has been the torchbearer of high safety standards in printing and packaging of food products and shall utilize the Conclave as another platform to promote this subject. A senior member of the Food Safety & Standard Authority of India (fssai) is expected to deliver the keynote address and renowned experts from Germany will be sharing details of the emerging global trends in the field of safe packaging. The event is likely to attract large participation from companies associated with the food packaging and printing industries and is also expected to challenge some of the misconceptions regarding the packaging safety in the Indian context.

Commenting on the conclave and its benefits, Mr. Ashish Pradhan, CEO, Siegwerk India said, “India is a fast-evolving global giant in consumption of packaged food, and we need new and higher standards of food packaging. There is an urgent need to graduate from current levels of packaging to more advanced and safer modes of printing and food packaging techniques. And International Packaging Conclave 2018, will address this topic in a fact based and scientific manner.”

“Ensuring packaging compliance is a complex challenge as it necessitates several stakeholders in the supply chain to collaborate and work together to deliver safe packaging for food products. The Conclave will invite views from different stakeholders in the packaging chain and deliberate their role in implementation of the new norms,” added Mr. Pradhan.