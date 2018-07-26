The Cellar Baltimore Hall Announces Dedicated Events Service

Baltimore, Maryland (July 26, 2018) – Finding dedicated events spaces can be difficult. Often venues will only stretch to a function room which often shares its facilities with the wider venue at large, meaning private functions are still partially integrated with the wider general public. The Cellar Baltimore is different, being a dedicated events space for private events only. It caters for all events, from corporate events to weddings, and has announced a dedicated service for high-quality service with an incredible team fully committed to customers.

The Cellar Baltimore is the perfect venue that has been hosting major events for years. The venue comprises separate ceremony rooms and bridal room, with an impressive main gallery featuring a full-length bar. The spaces can be decorated in keeping with the event, with lighting and sound set ups in addition to the customizable floor plan to enable absolute customization for clients, whether they are planning to hold their wedding and reception or a high-flying corporate seminar.

A spokesperson for the events venue explained, “We run a dedicated team of service professionals headed up by our owner, who has extensive years of experience as a wedding and event planner. His attention to detail and dedication to going the extra mile for our clients has formed part of the core values of our business.

About the Cellar Baltimore:

The Cellar Baltimore can accommodate large guests. The hall is structured to host a wide range of events. The catering service can be tailored to any event. At The Cellar clients find distinguished and elegant service is the perfect combination for their events since everything depends on what kind of celebration they are hosting.

