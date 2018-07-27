North America Beverage Processing Equipment Market Size and Share in the USA

North America Beverage Processing Equipment Market was worth USD 2005.32 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 4.08%, to reach USD 2449.18 million by 2023.

The market is primarily driven by factors such as a rise in demand for meat, poultry, dairy, bakery, and confectionery products; increase in demand for processed and convenience food; and a greater focus on production efficiency, processing time, and quality of food products.

North America Beverage Processing Equipment Market By Equipment Type (Brewery Equipment, Filtration Equipment, Carbonation Equipment, Blenders & Mixers, Heat Exchangers, Others) By Beverage Type (Alcoholic Beverages, Dairy Beverages, Non-Alcohol Beverages), And By Region – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2018-2023

Some players of beverages processing equipment market are GEA Group AG, Krones AG, Bucher Industries AG, HRS Process Systems Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., Advanced Composite Industries, Alfa Laval AB, KHS GmbH, Tetra Pak International S.A., Pentair Plc.

