Maryland In-Home Care Agency Discusses Adult Failure To Thrive Symptoms

Comfort Home Care, a Maryland in-home care agency, recently released a blog post describing symptoms of failure to thrive in adults. Failure to thrive was previously thought of as an illness primarily affecting infants, but it is now widely accepted as a problem that can affect adults and the elderly as well. It is important to recognize the symptoms of this condition so that it can be treated as quickly as possible.

It can be easy to miss the symptoms of adult failure to thrive, as many consider some of the symptoms — such as lack of energy or appetite — to be a normal side effect of aging. However, failure to thrive is not a regular result of aging and can in fact be a threatening condition that needs immediate attention in order to provide the best quality of life possible. A doctor and in-home care agency can provide key support for the patient and family.

Adult failure to thrive is a multidimensional condition that presents itself primarily as a gradual decline in health without an immediate or obvious explanation. It can be caused by chronic disease that is known or unknown, general physical decline, poor appetite or diet, and bad side effects from medication. The symptoms can include weight loss, lack of energy, dehydration, poor immune system function, low cholesterol, impaired cognitive function, malnutrition, and depression, such as a lack of interest in old friends and hobbies. If a loved one is exhibiting these symptoms, it may be helpful to discuss their medications and behaviors with their doctor, as well as to encourage them to eat and drink a nutritious diet and remain as active as possible.

Comfort Home Care provides in-house care for elderly people in the Maryland area, allowing them to remain at home while receiving the care they need. Its team of certified nursing assistants and geriatric nursing assistants can help people complete daily tasks, such as eating, dressing, and bathing, while also helping ensure that all medication is properly administered. Assistants can also transport their patients to doctors’ appointments.

If you notice any of the symptoms of adult failure to thrive in your loved one, contact an in-home care agency to discuss your situation and get more information.

