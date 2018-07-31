Biomass Boiler Market Competitive Analysis 2014 to 2022

According to a latest market study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global biomass boiler market will log an impressive 19.9% CAGR from 2014 to 2022. The report, titled “Biomass Boiler Market – Global & U.K. Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2022”, states that the market’s valuation of US$1.80 bn in 2013 will increase to US$8.90 bn by 2022.
The report states that economic
development in China, Brazil, and India has led to the surging demand
for energy. This will open opportunities for alternate fuel sources such
as biomass boilers for energy needs. Typically, a biomass boiler
comprises a wood-fueled heating unit for heating and power generation
applications.In addition, the enforcement of standard specifications for
boilers has encouraged investments in this market in many parts of the
world. Government support in the form of tax incentives and
feed-in-tariffs and favorable regulations are bolstering the growth of
the global biomass boiler market.
However, factors such as biomass fuel
supply, handling, and storage are detrimental to the growth of this
market. Nevertheless, various schemes offered by national agencies of
countries hold promise for the development of the biomass boiler market
during the forecast period. For example, in the U.K., the renewable heat
incentive (RHI) offered by the government provides subsidies for
renewable heat technologies, biomass being one of them.The report
divides the global biomass boiler market on the basis of feedstock type,
end user, product type, application, and geography. Agriculture and
forest residues, woody biomass, biogas and energy crops, urban residues,
and others are the feedstock type segments of this market. Amongst all,
in 2013, woody biomass held the largest share of 78% in the global
market due to its uses for power and heat generation.
By product type, bubbling fluidized bed
boilers, circulating fluidized bed boilers, and stoker boilers are the
segments of the global biomass boiler market. It is the biomass stoker
boilers segment that dominated the global market in 2013 and is expected
to retain its dominance through the forecast period.Industrial,
commercial, and residential are the segments that divide the global
biomass boiler market on the basis of end-use; of these, it was the
commercial sector that was ahead of all other end-use segments in 2013.
Request to view Sample Report:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4007
Power generation and heating are the two
segments that divide this market on the basis of application. Of the
two, heating holds the largest share accounting for almost 80% of the
global market in 2013.North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and
Africa, Europe, and Latin America are the regional segments of the
global biomass boiler market. In the developing countries of China,
India, and Brazil, regional strategies that are framed towards the
utilization of secure, affordable, and reliable energy sources have
contributed to the growth of the Asia Pacific regional market.