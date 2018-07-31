Global Digital Map Market to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2025 | CAGR: 11.5%

New York 15 May 2018, As per the new research study conducted by Bizwit Research & Consulting, Global Digital Map industry is poised to raise USD 8.8 billion by 2025. Key achievement factors, for example, expanding utilization of 3d Platforms and Advanced Technologies, uses of PDAs in Portable and Smart Devices, expanding utilization of Geospatial Information, expanding clients of Smartphone’s and web, expanding appropriation of Digital Maps among different verticals.

To view the summary or to request a sample copy of this report, please click the link mentioned below:

Global Digital Map Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, by Component (Solutions, Service) by Solution (Tracking & Telematics, Catchment Analysis, Risk Assessment & Disaster Management, Others) by Service (Consulting & Advisory, Deployment & Integration, Support & Maintenance) by Vertical (Government & Defence, Construction & Engineering, Automotive, Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World) 2017-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

The industry seems to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include ESRI, Google and so on. Other market players discussed in the report include Tom-tom, Mapbox, DigitalGlobe. New product launches, acquisitions, and mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Additionally, the fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Key findings of the study:

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share, more than XX% of the total market in 2016.

an abundant rise in the number of smartphone and internet users has further increased market growth.

The Asia Pacific region will be the highest growing segment with respect to geographical segmentation by around XX%

Growth in the number of connected and semi-autonomous cars, estimated developments in self-driving and navigation technology, and a surge in the overall number of cars in developing countries are also expected to drive the growth.

Bizwit Research & Consulting LLP has considered the following segments for the study:

By Component:

Solutions

Service

By Solution:

Tracking & Telematics

Catchments Analysis

Risk Assessment & Disaster Management

Route Optimizing & Planning

Others

By Services:

Consulting & Advisory

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

By Vertical:

Energy & Utilities

Construction & Engineering

Logistics, Travel. & Transportation

Government & Defense

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

To get a sample of this report or to purchase a copy of the study, you can directly contact us. Or mail to us at: sales@bizwitresearch.com