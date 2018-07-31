Isononanol Market 2018 | Technology, Applications, Growth and Region Forecast 2023

Isononanol (INA), also known as Isononyl Alcohol, is a casual name of mixture of isomeric chemical compounds. The group mainly consist of primary alcohols and the exact composition of these chemicals is varying depending upon the starting material. It’s a branched chain fatty alcohol with nine carbon atoms. The compound occurs in the form of liquid with colorless to slightly yellowish appearance. The compound naturally occurs in the orange oil and is used to manufacture artificial lemon oil. The primary use of Isononanol is for manufacturing plasticizers, various esters of nonanol, such as Nonyl Acetate, which are used in perfumery and flavors. Isononanol is an organic solvent that exhibits miscibility in nearly all organic solvents and low water solubility. The major and foremost use of Isononanol is as a raw material for manufacturing plasticizers. There are diverse fields wherein INA finds its applications. It includes chemicals, personal care, agrochemicals, apparel and footwear among others.

The major applications of Isononanol is as raw material in manufacturing plasticizers. Plasticizers are one of the key component in chemical industries, especially in plastic industry. The Global Plastic Market is stimulated to grow at higher CAGR of ~8%, during the forecast period, which may fuel the demand for Isosnonanol. In addition to this, the global plasticizers market is flourishing on account of growing demand of polyvinylchloride (PVC). It has been estimated that the Global Plasticizer Market would reach ~USD 19 billion by the end of 2023 which is anticipated to drive the demand of Isononanol owing to its maximum consumption in the manufacturing of plasticizes. Increasing standard of living of people around the world is incentivizing them to spend on secondary needs such as cosmetics and personal care, which in turn is expected to push the growth of the Global Isononanol Market. With an extended performance Isononanol is used in construction and electrical industry, which is growing at significantly higher CAGR to help push the demand of Isinonanol in its global market. However, the environmental concerns are driving authorities to establish laws and regulations to control its use. In addition to this, Isononanol is needed to be handled with care generally and especially its while transportation due to the formation of flammable vapors on stirring. Nevertheless, with advanced safety measures and methods in place, this restraint can be mitigated in coming years.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Isononanol Market is divided into five key regions including, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are the major regions in the Global Isononanol Market. Among these three major regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region due to the growing chemicals and plastic industry in the region. India and China are the major markets in this region on account of the presence of major end use industries. Europe is the second most significant region is the Global Isononanol Market. Countries namely, Germany, U.K., and Belgium are the key contributors to the regional market owing to the growing demand of Isononanol by end use industries such as chemicals, agrochemicals and plastic industry. North America is closely following Europe in terms of size of the Global Isononanol Market. U.S. is the largest market in this region, which is attributed to the growing agrochemical and household & personal care industry along with the chemicals industry. Latin America holds a comparatively smaller share in the Global Isononanol Market. In coming years, Latin America is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR in coming years on account of growing end use industries such as chemicals and plastics in this region. The Middle East and Africa would join hands with the leading regions in the Global Isononanol Market owing to the vast investment potential and growth opportunities in end use industries such as chemicals and construction.

Segmentation:

The Global Isononanol Market is segmented on the basis of application, end use industry and region. Based on application, the market is divided into plasticizer, catalyst, solvent, mining additive, and others. On the basis of end use industry, the Global Isononanol Market is segmented into Chemicals, plastics, agrochemicals, household & personal care, apparel & footwear, building & construction, paints & coatings, and others. Geographically, the Global Isononanol Market is divided into five key regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

