Custom Closets Company In Miami, JL CLosets Introduces New Custom Drawer Options

Boca Raton, FL ( webnewswire.com ) August 01, 2018 – JL Closets, the Miami Beach custom closets company has expanded its selection of custom drawer options. They have introduced the Senseon Secure Access Control System and the Blum Drawer Slide Options to their range of custom closets that not only provide increased- security but also offer clean-fronted cabinets without the need for locks and other hardware.

“The problem with conventional locks is that people have to lock the drawer after every use manually. The Senseon Security System locks use an RFID chip placed on different housings that automatically re-lock themselves after every use. This saves precious time locking and verifying if it is locked – if by visual inspection, a drawer is locked, users can be sure that the drawer is indeed locked,” says a designer for JL Closets. This saves time and energy because typical locks are easy to steal, copy, or misplace. The Senseon cabinet-level access control system is invisible and developed by Accuride.

Besides a state of the art locking system, JL Closets have also introduced the Blum Drawer Slide Option. Blum has introduced a wide range of drawer slide options that can elevate any closet design besides making it easy for people to open and close drawers. “The company has introduced TIP-ON, a mechanical opening feature that can help to close drawers silently, effortlessly, and efficiently. The Blum Legrabox is another feature that offers a combination of more than 300 options to customize drawer fonts,” he adds. The Legrabox drawer system is marked by slim lines and a combination of various materials like stainless steel.

Potential clients looking to redo their custom closets can now contact to schedule a free design session with designers at JL Closets.

About JL Closets:

JL Closets is a Miami Beach custom closets company offering a wide range of home storage solutions and custom closet options.

