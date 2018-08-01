Fiber Optic Connector Market Global Industry Growth, Key Country Analysis Alcatel, Lucent, Arris, Hitachi, Corning Cable, Optical Cable, Amphenol, Sumitomo Electric by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

The global fiber optic connector market is growing with the increasing penetration of smartphone internet connectivity. Fiber optic connector technology is widely used for recycling applications of data centers, inter-building, security systems, community antenna television and others. The fiber optic connector has a huge demand among consumers due to increasing global population and rising labor costs.

By region, the global fiber optic connector market is analyzed across key geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, among others. In the North American region, the fiber optic connector is gaining demand due to the high presence of data centers and large IT companies. The increasing penetration of 4G and 5G technologies are boosting the market growth to a large extent.

Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global fiber optic connector market: Alcatel-Lucent SA (France), Arris Group Inc. (U.S.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Corning Cable Systems LLC (U.S.), The 3M Company (U.S.), Optical Cable Corporation (U.S.), Amphenol Aerospace (U.S.), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) among others.

Segmentation:

The global Fiber Optic Connector Market is segmented into type, application, industries, and region. The type segment is sub-segmented as subscriber connector, lucent connector, straight tip, fiber connector, master unit, multi-fiber termination push on/pull off, fiber distributed data interface, sub multi-assembly, and others. The applications are sub-segmented into the datacenter, telecommunication, inter-building, security systems, community antenna television and others. The industries segment is sub-segmented into automotive, IT & telecom, consumer electronics, and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of fiber optic connector market is studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of the highest market share. The fiber optic connector market in this region has a huge demand due to the increasing usage connectors in defense industries, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The market for optical sorters in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth due to increasing usage of high-speed data services by consumers in these regions. The Asia Pacific countries, including China, Japan, and India, are expected to gain growth with highest CAGR in the forthcoming years due to increasing penetration of fiber optics technologies used in smart cities project.

Intended Audience

Fiber optic connector companies

Fiber optic connector providers

Computer graphics developers

System integrators and third-party vendors

Government bodies

Technology investors

Research institutes and organizations

Market research and consulting firms

End-users/enterprise-users

