Flip Chip Technology Market Segmentation & Market Analysis Research Report 2018

Market Scenario:

A flip chip is a typical semiconductor device that has been designed to incorporate solder bumps over the connection pads of the IC or micro-electromechanical system (MEMS). This methodology creates a very thorough and reliable connection between the component and the board.

In the development of packaging of electronics, the main aim is to lower cost, increase the packaging density, and improve the performance by maintaining or improving the reliability of the circuits. The concept of the flip-chip process where the semiconductor chip is assembled face down onto the circuit board is ideal for size considerations because there is no extra area needed for contacting on the sides of the component. The performance in high-frequency applications is superior to other interconnection methods because the length of the connection path is minimized. Flip chip bumping is a vital step in the process. The bump provides the necessary electrical connection between the die and the substrate, provides thermal conduction through the two materials, acts as a spacer to prevent electrical shorts and provides mechanical support.

The major driving forces of the Flip Chip Technology Market have been the developments in the packaging of electronics like improving performance, maintaining high packaging density and increasing the reliability of circuits. However, the high cost associated with the implementation of the flip chip technology is impeding the growth of the market.

Flip chip technology can be applied to application processor, baseband, PMIC, memory devices, etc. products. For mobile communications, flip chip development is driven by increased device performance and package miniaturization trends, particularly for the CPU or so-called applications processor that powers smartphones and media tablets.

Key Findings:

LG Innotek developed flip-chip LED package allowing stable 220lm/W efficiency

Intel has unveiled a superconducting quantum test chip with 49 qubits, to enable quantum computing that begins to exceed the practical limits of modern classical computers through flip chip technology

Segmentation:

The global flip chip technology market is segmented on the basis of wafer bumping process, packaging technology, packaging type, product, application, and region. On the basis of the wafer bumping process, the segment is further classified into copper (CU) pillar, lead-free, Tin-lead eutectic solder and gold stud plated solder. On the basis of the packaging technology, the market is further classified into 2D, 2.5D, and 3D packaging technology. On the basis of the packaging type, the market is further classified into FC BGA (Flip Chip Ball Grid Array), FC PGA (Flip Chip Pin Grid Array), FC LGA (Flip Chip Land Grid Array), FC QFN (Flip Chip Quad Flat No-Lead), FC SIP (Flip Chip System-In-Package), and FC CSP (Flip Chip-Chip-Scale Package). On the basis of the product the segment is further classified into LED, CMOS image sensor, CPU, RF, Analog, Mixed Signal, and Power IC, SoC and others. Flip chip technology is widely used in many areas such as consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, industrial, medical devices, military and aerospace and others.

The global flip chip technology market is estimated to grow at 8.29% CAGR through the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Flip Chip Technology market are Samsung Group (South Korea), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Global Foundries (U.S.), UMC (Taiwan), ASE, Inc. (Taiwan), Amkor Technology (U.S.), STATS ChipPAC (Singapore), Powertech Technology (Taiwan), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market over the forecast period. Countries like China and India are the major manufacturing hubs and are likely to provide abundant opportunities for the growth of the flip chip technologies. As a result, the presence of major companies in this sector such as Samsung and Sony are driving the flip chip technology market in the APAC region. North America holds the second largest market share of the global flip chip technology market. Due to the presence of major players in the regions and high investments in the research and development activities are expected to drive the market.

