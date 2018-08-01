Schneider Electric to Lead Indonesia UPS market through 2023: TechSci Research

Growing digitalization, rapidly expanding Information and Communication Technology industry along with increasing number of infrastructure projects to drive Indonesia UPS market through 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “Indonesia UPS Market By Type, By Application, By Rating, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023”, Indonesia UPS market is projected to surpass $ 286 million by 2023, on account of rising population, growing e-commerce and rapid expansion of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry stemming from the shift towards cloud-based computing. Moreover, rising per capita income of the Indonesian population and upcoming infrastructural projects in the country are further propelling demand for UPS across the country. The role of the government of Indonesia in promoting multi-billion-dollar projects in the country is also expected to have a positive impact on the UPS market in Indonesia over the course of next five years. UPS finds application in various areas depending upon power back-up requirements and the state of the electricity in Indonesia is one of the major reasons boosting UPS demand in the country.

On the basis of type, Indonesia UPS market is segmented into online and offline. Online UPS segment dominated the market in 2017 and is likely to continue dominating during forecast period as well. Among applications, a large demand for UPS has been witnessed from the commercial sector, followed by the country’s industrial sector. The dominance of commercial sector can be attributed to rising investments by the government as well as private companies in the commercial sector of the country. Java is the major demand generating region for UPS systems in Indonesia, owing to most of the Indonesian population residing in the region and rapid growth in Information and Communication Technology sector across the region.

Schneider Electric (SE) is the market leader in Indonesia UPS market, followed by Legrand, Eaton Corporation Plc., and Vertiv, among others. “Increasing demand for power back-up solutions at homes, offices and industrial units coupled with government and private investments in the infrastructure projects is driving UPS demand in Indonesia. Moreover, factors such as technological advancements, rising demand for low-cost and high efficiency UPS systems, and shift in consumer interest towards cloud-based computing, would further steer growth in Indonesia UPS market over the next five years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Indonesia UPS Market By Type, By Application, By Rating, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of Indonesia UPS market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in the Indonesia UPS market.

