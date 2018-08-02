Hybrid Operating Room Market Revenue, Major Regions, Analysis and Forecasts 2017 to 2023

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 105 market data tables and figures spread over 115 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “global hybrid operating room market research report–Global forecast till 2023.”

A hybrid operating room is an alternative to conventional operating room equipped with advanced medical imaging systems and devices which support high quality interventional imaging and minimally invasive surgeries. It has complex environments in which numerous surgeons, nurses, anesthesiologists, and technicians work together. These are major factors that will drive growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for advanced operating rooms and advanced equipment in healthcare domain across the world is expected to boost growth of the market.

On the other hand, higher cost of hybrid operating room may hinder growth of the market during the forecasted period.

The global hybrid operating room market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players for Global Hybrid Operating Room Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Hybrid Operating Room Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Some of the key players in the Global Hybrid Operating Room Market are Cook Medical Inc. (US), Eschmann Equipment (UK), General Electric Company (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Maquet Holding BV & Co. KG (Germany), Mediflex Surgical Products (US), Mizuho OSI (US), NDS Surgical Imaging (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V (the Netherlands), SISCO Ltd (India), STERIS plc.(US), and Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Segments for Global Hybrid Operating Room Market

The global hybrid operating room is segmented by techniques, applications, and end users. On the basis of techniques, it is segmented into fluoroscopy & data acquisition, rotational angiography, digital subtraction angiography, and others. On the basis of applications, it is segmented into cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery & endobronchial procedures, and others. On the basis of end users, it is segmented into hospitals, clinics, medical research firms, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Hybrid Operating Room Market

The global hybrid operating room market consists of four regions namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The global hybrid operating room market is segmented into four regions including America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. America dominates the global market due to governments backing more research and development activities in healthcare sector. Moreover, recent advances in the life sciences has boosted growth of this market. Europe holds the second position in the market as more number of people being encouraged for research and development and well-established & advanced healthcare sector. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to the presence of huge opportunities and continuously increasing demand advanced hybrid operating room. Asia Pacific have undertaken various initiatives to educate people and surgeons about hybrid room. In particular, India is expected to be an emerging and the fastest growing market.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa holds the lowest share in the global hybrid operating room market due to limited development in healthcare sector.

