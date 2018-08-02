Keratoconus Treatment Market Global Market by Treatments, Causes, Drugs and Diet 2018-2022

Market Scenario:

Keratoconus KC is a condition of the eye which results in liberal thinning of the cornea. This may result in blurry vision, double vision, near sightedness, astigmatism, and light sensitivity. Usually both eyes are affected. In more severe cases a scarring or a circle may be seen within the cornea. While the cause is unknown, it is thought to occur due to a combination of genetic, environmental, and hormonal factors.

Further about seven percent of those affected have a family history of the condition, proposed environmental factors comprise of rubbing eyes and allergies. The fundamental mechanism involves changes of the cornea to a cone shape. Diagnosis is by examination with a slit lamp.

The global keratoconus treatment market has been evaluated as a rapidly growing market and it is expected to continue growing in the near future.

Approximately 3 million people are affected by this disease across the globe. Advanced diagnostic and treatment options are key drivers for this market. Increasing awareness of the disease, increasing funding for R&D and growing demand from emerging regions such as Asia are major driving forces of the market. Major players of this market are investing in R&D to develop effective solution for keratoconus. Introduction of wide range of lenses is important factor for market growth.

Key players for global keratoconus treatment market:

Some of the key players in this market are: Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (US), CIBA VISION (US), CooperVision (US), HOYA Vision Care (Singapore), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (US), Menicon Co., Ltd. (Japan), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Optik Seis (Indonesia), and SAFILENS S.R.L. (Italy), and others.

Segments:

Global keratoconus treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of forme fruste keratoconus, corneal hydrops, keratoglobus, pellucid marginal degeneration, posterior keratoconus, and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into computerized corneal mapping, keratometry, slit-lamp examination, refraction test, and others. Slit-lamp examination includes tonometry, vision testing, and others.

On the basis of treatments, the market has been segmented into lenses, surgery, collagen cross-linking, and others. Lenses is sub-segmented into eyeglasses or soft contact lenses, hard contact lenses, piggyback lenses, hybrid lenses, scleral lenses, and others. Surgery is sub-segmented into corneal inserts, cornea transplant, and others. Collagen cross-linking is still in research process and more study is required to implement this treatment option.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into eye hospitals & clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

Regional analysis of global keratoconus treatment market:

Considering the global scenario of the market, America is the highest revenue generator with North American region contributing the most. North America mainly includes US and Canada. US is one of the dominant markets not only in America but also in the global market. European market is the second largest and UK is believed to be the fastest growing market for keratoconus treatment in this region. Increasing awareness, growing purchasing power, and rapidly improving healthcare sector are driving the growth for Asia Pacific keratoconus market. Asia Pacific is one of the high potential market for keratoconus treatment. Due to slow adoption of new treatments and prosucts, Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at steady pace.

