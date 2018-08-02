Thermal Management Market 2017 Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The growing demand for thermal management solutions directly depend on the increasing demand for consumer electronics. The solutions are widely used in laptops, various gaming devices, tablets and smartphones among others. It also protects the processors and transistors from overheating.

Thermal Management Market system is a combination of hardware & software elements which helps to carry out all data management task which are required to perform while loading terminal. The components are developed and tested to manage and control a system. According to CGI, terminal management system can be explained as an innovative solution which chains the main business functions involved in bulk terminal management.

Also, the system manages critical issues faced in bulk terminals such as complexity in handling multiple products and regulatory requirements while improving safety and productivity. The benefits of implementing these solutions reduces the risk of loading incorrect quality of product, the solutions are also used to configurable and improves terminal efficiency among others.

The Thermal Management Market is expected to reach approximately USD 15 billion by the end of 2023 with 7% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

API Heat Transfer (U.S.)

AI Technology, Inc.(U.S.)

Aavid Thermalloy, LLC (U.S.)

Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)

Honeywell International Inc (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co.

KGaA (Germany)

Jaro Thermal (U.S.)

LAIRD PLC (U.K.

LORD Corporation (U.S.)

HEATEX AB (U.S.)

Study Objectives of Thermal Management Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global thermal management market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global thermal management market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by component, device, end-user and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Thermal Management

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S. among others. The reason is attributed to the increasing investments for these technological solutions, adoption of these thermal management solutions by various domains and low operational cost.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed as the presence of large number of electronic manufacturers, increasing government initiatives and the increasing adoption of thermal solutions by various sectors.

Thermal Management Market:

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into components, devices, end-users and region. On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, food & beverages, healthcare and consumer electronics among others.

Out of these end-users, consumer electronics accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing demand by consumers and changing lifestyles. Also, the automotive sector is expected to grow over the forecast period. The reason is attributed as the increasing complexity in in the passenger as well as the commercial heavy-duty vehicles, increasing development of products and power efficiency.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of thermal management into component, device, end-users and region.

Component

Hardware

Software

Device

Conduction

Convection

Hybrid

Advanced

Others

Region

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

