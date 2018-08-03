Global Rotary Evaporator Market 2018 : Market Size, Share, Trend & Forecast

The Study discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Rotary Evaporator Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe.

A rotary evaporator is a specially designed instrument for the evaporation of solvent (single-stage or straight distillation) under vacuum. The evaporator consists of a heating bath with a rotating flask, in which the liquid is distributed as a thin film over the hot wall surfaces and can evaporate easily. The evaporation rate is regulated by the heating bath temperature, the size of flask, the pressure of distillation and the speed of rotation.

The Rotary Evaporator consumption volume was 94587 Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 99722 Units in 2017 and 125084 Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.64% from 2017 to 2022. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (28.85%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and North America.

At present, the manufactures of Rotary Evaporator are concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Japan. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 32.66% production in 2016. The following areas are China and North America. The global leading players in this market are BUCHI, IKA, Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd, Heidolph Instruments and KNF NEUBERGER, etc.

The Rotary Evaporator are mainly used by Food & Pharmaceutical, Petroleum & Chemical. The dominant type of Rotary Evaporator is Small Rotary Evaporator, which maximum flask volume is below 5L.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Rotary Evaporator will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 260 million by 2023, from US$ 210 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rotary Evaporator market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Large Rotary Evaporator

Medium Rotary Evaporator

Small Rotary Evaporator

Segmentation by application:

Food & Pharmaceutical

Petroleum & Chemical

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BUCHI

IKA

Yamato Scientific

Heidolph Instruments

KNF NEUBERGER

Tokyo Rikakikai

Shanghai Yarong

Asahi Glassplant Inc.

Stuart Equipment

ANPEL

SENCO

Steroglass

Auxilab

Jisico

LabTech

Yu Hua Instrument

