Global Talentmine – Much More Than Just a Job Board!

Global Talentmine is not just a job board for candidates or clients in search of new opportunities. The company specialises in a number of services, which includes offering additional specialised assistance in the recruitment process. Global Talentmine offers complete solutions which ensure not just personal empowerment, but also continued success for businesses.

Companies and Businesses need to get in touch with this recruitment specialist, for all their recruitment requirements for a smooth process. For candidates, there is a small charge for the services available. The information available on the official website of Global Talentmine can be easily accessed and it is absolutely free. Clients, who look forward to some extra services, can avail a unique package from the company, which is designed and created, as per the specific recruitment needs and budget of the specific business.

Global Talentmine is not just any other job board connecting recruiters and candidates to find a candidate or job. The company aims to help companies/businesses find the right candidate. It is their endeavour to help businesses with professional services, time-saving tactics and by offering cost-effective solutions. The company also offers specialised packages which are unique to the needs of the business. The Specialist Services offer is one of the most popular services offered by the company.

For the purpose of Recruitment, Global Talent Mine offers a number of additional assistance. Here are the details:

For Client:

Complete Recruitment Lifecycle

Psychometric Testing

Staff Counselling Services

Specialised coaching services

Candidate Profile Checking and also Testing

HR Consulting services which include payroll outsourcing, exit interviews, induction, assistance along with staff planning, interview skills training.

For Candidates:

Free access to hundreds of jobs from different industries

Free registration and profile building

Free e-mails, newsletters, blogs, free tips, interesting articles, news and more.

Advice on CV creation and designing

Career coaching, guidance, and advice.

The Careers Centre:

This is one of the most popular sections of the website, where candidates have the opportunity to explore several thousands of jobs with a simple search option. Candidates can search jobs with specific keywords like web designing, web development or use special filters such as designer, developer. Location-based search is also available, which ensures you come across jobs in your desired location.

For more information about the company, please visit: https://globaltalentmine.com/

Content:

27 Jenny Lane, Blouberg Sands, Cape Town

7441, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 021 554 4580