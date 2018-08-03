Hormonal Contraceptive Market is Expected to Grow at a Impressive CAGR of 1.84% by 2023

Crystal Market Research (CMR) render to you profound details in respect to leading participants, regions, application and type of the Hormonal Contraceptive Market which is estimated to encounter substantial growth over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America commanded the worldwide hormonal prophylactic market in 2016. The locale is foreseen to hold its situation all through the gauge time frame. This can be credited to high per capita income, rising awareness about sexual health, strong presence of key market players, and substantial number of unintended pregnancies. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the speediest development amid the conjecture time frame. Advent of new female contraception devices, vast fertile population, rise in investment by leading players, and solid financial development are the central point supplementing the development of the area.

Competitive Insights:

The major players in the market are Merck & Co, Pfizer, Bayer, Allergan, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Agile Therapeutics, Apothecus Inc. and Afaxys. Commercialization and approval of different products and growing geographical presence are real techniques implemented by industry members to improve their share of the overall industry.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Hormonal Contraceptive Market was worth USD 13.24 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 15.60 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.84% during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness with respect to contraception techniques in rising countries, expanding investments by market players to create inventive devices, and strong government activities to enhance access are key patterns quickening market growth. Awareness programs by governments and market players enable boost the demand, and in this manner, market for contraceptives. The advent of long-acting reversible devices in the market is one of the significant driving variables.

Method Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2016, contraceptive pills represented the biggest share of the market. It is evaluated to keep up its strength all through the estimate time frame. The development of the portion can be ascribed to simple and straightforward method of organization, easy accessibility of a wide range, high awareness about pills because of early market entry in comparison with long-acting devices, and high productivity of around 99% on convenient consumption.

The Hormonal Contraceptive Market is segmented as follows-

By Method: Vaginal Ring, Pill, Injectable, Patch, Intrauterine Device (IUD) and Implant

By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)

