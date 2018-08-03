Mycoplasma Testing Market is poised to reach USD 1074.03 Million by 2023

Global Mycoplasma Testing Market was worth USD 590.74 Million in 2018 and is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 12.7%, to reach USD 1074.03 Million by 2023.

The presence of Mycoplasma can severely affect the cell culture development during laboratory activities. This contamination can be the result of bringing adulterated objects into the laboratory or it can be carried by a person entering the lab from outside. There are multiple ways to test for Mycoplasma in cell culture.

Mycoplasma Testing Market: Drivers and Challenges

The primary factors driving the Mycoplasma testing market are the increased R&D activities and growing support from the government towards research institutions through funding. The enhanced demand for innovations in medical research also has a positive effect on the market growth. Strict regulations by the government regarding the trials of new testing methods and the high cost of testing equipment are the main challenges faced by the market.

Regional Overview

By region, the market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific. North America is leading the global market owing to the high number of research activities being carried out and funded by the government. North America is closely followed by Europe in terms of market value. Asia-Pacific is showing tremendous scope for the market growth with increasing awareness towards R&D in countries like China, Japan, and India.

Some of the major manufacturers of Mycoplasma Testing Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Minerva Biolabs GmbH, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Gibraltar Laboratories, Sartorius AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Roche Diagnostics, SGS S.A., American Type Culture Collection, InvivoGen, PromoCell GmbH, Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd., and WuXi AppTec.

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

