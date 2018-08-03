Reform Tag DOC v15 – Business::Accounting & Finance Software

For immediate release

FabSoft has announced Reform Tag DOC.

Tag Doc is a document barcode scanning software solution that automates document scanning workflow processes using an MFP or printer/scanner. It also allows the ability to tag documents with a proprietary barcode that is already built-in with the software for electronic document scanning capabilities.

Organizations are always looking to reduce or eliminate the stress of manually managing documents. Additionally, the onset of certain documents may need to trigger certain events to occur; for example, when a completed pick ticket is received through an order entry system, the invoice must be generated automatically with all of the associated information. Sometimes typical barcodes such as OCR (Optical Character Recognition) can be unrecognizable due to poor quality scans, or document print has faded.

The Tag Doc barcode is designed specifically for accurate barcode recognition, no matter what the conditions may be so that documents are always reliably distributed through an automatic workflow.

Pricing and Availability

Reform Tag DOC works under MS-DOS,Win7 x64,WinOther,WinServer,WinVista x64,Windows 8,Other and costs $4280 (US). Licensed users are entitled to the fully-functional copy of the product.

Further information on the product, as well as its free evaluation copy is available from http://www.fabsoft.com/products/tag-doc.html. Reform Tag DOC can be ordered directly from https://cart.fabsoft.net/cart/.The software comes with an installer and uninstaller for easy usage.

About FabSoft

FabSoft comes from Cedar Grove, united states.For further information about FabSoft go to http://www.fabsoft.com. You will also find all contact information as well as a profil there.