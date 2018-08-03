Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Industry Statu and Sales Volume to 2023

Market Overview:

The Global respiratory monitoring devices market is valued at around USD 18.22 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to attain USD 28.95 billion by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of 9.7 %. Respiratory devices are used to supply breathing gas or oxygen to the sufferers with impaired respiration function. Respiration care devices are used for analysis, monitoring, and remedy of respiration diseases alongside chronic obstructive pulmonary sickness (COPD), bronchial asthma, tuberculosis, and pneumonia.

Increase in the number of smokers is enhancing the growth of the market

Factors affecting market growth:

• Increasing geriatric population across the globe(+)

• Increase in health care expenditure(+)

• Increase in the prevalence of breathing diseases(+)

• Innovation of advanced technologies(+)

• Increase in the number of smokers(+)

• Increasing complexity(-)

• Huge cost of respiratory devices(-)

Pulse Oximeters dominate the market due to their accurate results

Market Segmentation

The Global Respiratory Monitoring Devices market is segmented on the basis of

Type

• Diagnostic

• Monitoring devices

Diagnostic Devices

• Spirometers

• Peak Flow Meters

Monitoring Devices

• Sleep Test Devices

• Gas Analyzers

• Pulse Oximeters

• Capnographs

Pulse Oximeters dominate the market due to their accurate and rapid outcomes. The pulse Oximeter is anticipated to be a top segment for the coming years too due to its enhanced diagnostic outcomes as compared to others.

Key players:

The leading competitors of the market include Covidien GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Resmed, Merck & Co. Inc, Calondo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Access Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sirnaomics Inc., and Traversa Therapeutics Inc.

