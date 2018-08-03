Syringes Market is expected to reach USD 17.95 billion by 2023

Syringes are Sterile devices used to inject various types of drugs into the body. They are also used to isolate various types of body fluids, like from a swollen tissue. Normally, Syringes are used in conjunction with needles.T he Syringes Market Size was worth USD 11.99 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17.95 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.4 %

Factors promoting the growth of the Syringes Market include rising the adoption of safety syringes, increasing the demand for vaccines are fuelling the demand for market growth. Increasing geriatric population across the globe coupled with the rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders and raising the demand for syringes owing to increase in the occurrence of diabetes among individuals which results in a rise in the demand for the market. One of the major factors attributing the market growth are Increasing Technological advancements in the syringe industry coupled with innovation of new techniques. However, Risk of infection through syringes, the high cost of syringes are hampering the growth of the market.

Disposable Syringes segment to witness new advancements in future

The fragmentation of Global Syringes Market is done on the basis of type, usability material. On the origin of material, the Syringes Market is bifurcated into Glass and plastic. On the origin of type, the market is segregated into Allergy, insulin, tuberculin, and others.

Based on usability of the Global Syringes Market is bifurcated into Disposable Syringes, prefilled/safety Syringes, and Sterilizable/reusable Syringes. The prefilled syringes segment is again segregated into Retractable Syringes, and Non-Retractable Syringes. On the basis of Disposable segment, the Syringes Market is segregated into prefilled Syringes, conventional Syringes, safety Syringes. Based on Sterilizable syringes sub segment, the market is fragmented into hypodermic Syringes, oral Syringes. Due to increasing the geriatric population across the globe, rising the use of injectable drug delivery the Disposable segment is anticipated to command the large share of the market.

North America to be fastest growing market segment globally till 2023

Under the segmentation of region, the Global Syringes Market is studied under the regions of Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, North America. North America is projected to remain in the top position according to the contribution to the global market share, followed by Europe. Due to rising technological advancements and growing the number of healthcare facilities, the Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest and maintaining the highest CAGR of the market.

The leading share holders of the Global Syringes Market are B. Braun Medical Inc, Medical Devices Limited, CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG, Terumo Corporation, Dickinson and Company, and Medtronic plc, SCHOTT AG, NIPRO Corporation, Smiths Medical, Hindustan Syringes, Gerresheimer AG, Becton.

