UK sees record tourism growth in 2017 from India

Overall, 2017 was a record-breaker for overseas visits to the UK and for the amount visitors spent across the country. There were a total of 39.2 million inbound visits to the UK in 2017, up 4%, with visitors spending £24.5 billion, up 9%.

Visitors from India travelling to the UK in record numbers

Latest official figures from VisitBritain, the UK’s national tourism agency, show that 2017 was a record-breaking year for tourism from India to the UK.

There were a record 562,000 visits from India to the UK in 2017, up 35% on the previous year, with Indian travellers spending a record £454 million in the UK last year an increase of 5% on 2016.

Tricia Warwick has also been announced as the permanent Director, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa for VisitBritain, based in the Dubai regional office.

Tricia will focus on growing the value and volume of inbound tourism from this region by developing and amplifying the trade and public diplomacy partnerships and by driving inspiration and conversion to explore Britain through the “I Travel For…” consumer marketing campaign.

VisitBritain APMEA Director Tricia Warwick said:

“India is a very important market for VisitBritain and it is fantastic that more people than ever are travelling and enjoying experiences that you can only have in Britain, from the exciting and contemporary culture to innovations in food and drink, from exploring the stunning countryside to the vibrancy of its cool cities.

“Britain is offering great value for visitors from India and we are working hard with partners including tour operators and airlines to make it easier to book and explore more of the country, inspiring more visitors to travel right now.”

VisitBritain is working with partners in India to amplify its marketing reach and convert the aspiration to visit the UK into bookings. Apart from showcasing how accessible regional England is for visitors, focus in the coming months is to highlight regional destinations as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019 taking place in England and Wales.

VisitBritain is also inspiring visitors from India to put the UK at the top of the list as their must-visit destination through its ‘Find Your GREAT Britain, I Travel For…’ digital campaign launched earlier this year.

The campaign uses short films and story-telling to shine the spotlight on unexpected experiences and less-explored destinations in Britain, alongside its globally renowned and iconic landmarks and attractions. The content aligns the passions that motivate visitors from India to travel with experiences they can only have in Britain, inspiring them to ‘Find Your Great Britain’ and book a trip right now.